Spacefy introduces new Production Financing Services

Spacefy Inc. (CSE:SPFY) (“Spacefy” or the “Company”), the sharing-economy marketplace for inspiring space rentals for the creative industry, today announced the launch of Spacefy Production Financing Services. Complementing Spacefy’s location rentals marketplace, already popular with filmmakers searching for film locations, Spacefy will begin helping US, Canadian and International Producers to access Government grants and tax labour rebates.

“We’re very excited about adding this new service offering,” said Spacefy’s CEO, Russ Patterson. “Spacefy is a short-term space rental marketplace that was founded with the mission of helping creative people to do creative things. We identified a business opportunity to help producers and filmmakers with grants and tax labour rebates, so Spacefy is launching Production Financing Services to do exactly that. To us, this is more than just an additional revenue stream for Spacefy, it’s a way for us to help get more projects off the ground, which will serve to benefit the overall industry, as well as increase location bookings on the Spacefy platform.”

Through Spacefy’s relationships with experienced production accounting firms, Spacefy’s advisors can help viable smaller productions to access a tier of professional consulting and financing services usually only available to larger productions. The revenue model involves a combination of service fees and commissions.

Spacefy is a marketplace that connects creative professionals with spaces for their projects, productions, and events. Harnessing the power of the sharing economy, Spacefy gives creative professionals access to unique and underutilized spaces while enabling property owners to further monetize their space.

Spacefy Production Financing Services helps productions to tap into Government grants and tax labour rebates. Through Spacefy’s relationships with leading production accounting firms, Spacefy’s experienced advisors can help viable smaller productions to access a tier of professional consulting and financing services usually only available to larger productions.

