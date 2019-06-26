Artificial
Nokia Selects Rekor For License Plate Reader Systems

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR), a company that applies machine learning for vehicle recognition systems announced that Nokia has chosen them to provide automated license plate reader (ALPR) solutions. Nokia is developing a number of smart city offerings, and Rekor’s ALPR systems can applicable for law enforcement, traffic monitoring and transportation industries. As quoted in the press … Continued

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR), a company that applies machine learning for vehicle recognition systems announced that Nokia has chosen them to provide automated license plate reader (ALPR) solutions. Nokia is developing a number of smart city offerings, and Rekor’s ALPR systems can applicable for law enforcement, traffic monitoring and transportation industries.

As quoted in the press release:

Rekor’s OpenALPR software enables automatic license plate and vehicle recognition through virtually any IP camera. Its industry-leading artificial intelligence-based solutions can be hosted locally or in the cloud. Combined with its robust and growing license plate database covering 60 countries, OpenALPR software can identify in real time vehicle license plate data, color, make, model and body type. Outside of law enforcement, it can be utilized for public safety initiatives such as traffic tolling, car counting, parking security, and more.

Nokia develops and delivers the industry’s only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Its customers include communications service providers and enterprises in the private and public sector. It’s IoT software customers rely on Nokia’s applications to help them reduce cost and risk, increase capital efficiency, pinpoint theft, spoilage, and shrinkage, lower frequency and duration of service outages, personalize customer service, and more. Nokia has done business in more than 130 countries.

Click here to read the full press release.

