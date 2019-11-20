Australia

Investing News
Search Search Active

Ovato Completes AU$50 Million Working Capital Facility

- November 20th, 2019

The new facility, from Assetsecure is offered under a three-year term to help with its digital print and marketing operations.

Ovato (ASX:OVT), digital printing firm has received a three-year AU$50 million working capital facility from Assetsecure. Ovato has worked with companies including IKEA, Unilever (NYSE:UN) and Target (NYSE:TGT), among others.

As quoted in the press release:

Ovato has completed a refinance f its existing working capital facilities with a new $50 million 3-year working capital facility originated through Assetsecure Pty Limited.

The new facility replaces Ovato’s existing working capital facilities with the ANZ and provides longer term funding as the previous facilities were provided on a rolling annual basis.

Assetsecure is a specialist corporate financier funded by some of Australia’s most recognised institutional investment managers and superannuation funds.

Click here to read the full press release.

2019-mobile-web-stocks

"Microsoft, Apple and Google have invested in the mobile market. Should you invest as well?

 
Read our 2019 mobile tech report
 

Get the latest Australia Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Australia Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Australia Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

After Success and Protests, IMARC Organisers Look to 2020
Analyst: Australian Cannabis Sector Offers “Smoke Without Fire”
CRISPR and Vertex Release Positive Gene-editing Results
The Future of Resources is in Energy Storage

Tags

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *