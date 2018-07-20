Jellyfish Health Implements Identillect’s Delivery Trust

Identillect Technologies (TSXV:ID), a leading provider of compliant email security announced that Jellyfish Health has selected Identillect’s Delivery Trust for Health Insurance Portability and Accountability (HIPAA) Compliance. As quoted in the press release: Jellyfish Health offers a seamless, integrated patient experience through numerous interactions across multiple touch points for practices, urgent cares, and health systems. Jellyfish … Continued

Identillect Technologies (TSXV:ID), a leading provider of compliant email security announced that Jellyfish Health has selected Identillect’s Delivery Trust for Health Insurance Portability and Accountability (HIPAA) Compliance.

As quoted in the press release:

Jellyfish Health offers a seamless, integrated patient experience through numerous interactions across multiple touch points for practices, urgent cares, and health systems. Jellyfish Health changes how providers interact with their patients and the medical community, enhancing the healthcare experience for patients and increases satisfaction. Jellyfish Health helps healthcare providers emphasize how their patients are valued, through streamlining the process, creating better time management, which develops greater patient loyalty.

Dave Dyell, CEO of Jellyfish Health states, “Jellyfish Health provides advanced patient experience software to major healthcare providers throughout the United States, and secure communication is an essential aspect of our business model. We are proud to integrate Delivery Trust to expand secure communication for the medical organizations we service.”

As continued growth occurs in healthcare technology there is a greater need to utilize advanced software to accommodate growth ensuring maximum efficiency and security. The anticipated growth is to increase almost 30% in the next 5 years creating significant demand for software companies like Identillect and Jellyfish Health. The global market for healthcare market should reach nearly $14.9 billion by 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%.

Todd Sexton, CEO of Identillect Technologies comments, “We are extremely pleased to integrate Delivery Trust email security into Jellyfish Health and secure their communication needs. As with Delivery Trust, Jellyfish Health fills a significant need in the medical community and we see both software offerings expanding in the months to come.”

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) is legislation focused on data privacy and security for medical information. As a result of increasing cybersecurity threats, the rules surrounding internet security were enhanced to protect confidential patient information. In a recent HIMSS Survey, In the past 12 months, 75.7% of respondents said they had experienced a recent significant security incident, 61.4% of respondents said email was the main initial point of compromise. As this problem continues to grow, it is critical business in all industries and especially within HIPAA, where there is an inordinate amount of personal data, utilize encryption.