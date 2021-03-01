Universal PropTech Inc. Announces Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) (“UPI” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its common shares (“Common Shares”) will be cross listed for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSE”), also known as Börse Frankfurt.









Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) (“UPI” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its common shares (“Common Shares”) will be cross listed for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSE”), also known as Börse Frankfurt. The Common Shares will begin trading on March 1, 2021 and will be traded under the symbol “8LH” (FSE: 8LH). The market maker representing the Company in Germany is Steubing AG (“Steubing”), a licensed specialist at cross-listing foreign companies in the German markets, including the the Börse Frankfurt. Steubing operates on all German stock exchanges and has direct online access to around 50 international trading centres.

Chris Hazelton, CEO of Universal PropTech commented: “UPI is excited to provide European investors with an opportunity to be a stakeholder and join our journey as we take significant strides towards becoming a leader in delivering healthy buildings.” Mr. Hazelton continued, “Listing of our common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will provide the Company tremendous visibility to European investors that will only seek to match our appetite for growth over the coming months.”

The listing of the Common Shares on the FSE will provide UPI access to larger capital pools. Additionally, the listing is expected to broaden the shareholder base and lead to greater liquidity through increased trading activity in UPI’s shares. The FSE is the world’s third largest organized exchange-trading market in terms of turnover and dealings in securities. The exchange has more that 3,000 international companies listed on it.

UPI continues to be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol “UPI”.

About Universal PropTech Inc.

Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) (FSE: 8LH) is a leading building innovation company, selecting, integrating, deploying, and maintaining PropTech in healthy buildings. As trusted advisors, we provide holistic evidence-driven solutions and services for building developers, owners, and operators in Canada. UPI operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, VCI Controls Inc. (“VCI”), a leading supplier and integrator of PropTech healthy building solutions and services. VCI is an industry leader in the acquisition and deployment of intelligent building technology, including the integration of all building systems utilizing the latest in communications technologies and standards. VCI’s business focuses on digital controls and mechanical services, performance monitoring, and energy efficiency solutions.

With headquarters in Toronto, Universal PropTech Inc. has offices across Canada including, Halifax, Montreal, and Ottawa. For more information, visit www.universalproptech.com.

Contact Information

Universal PropTech Inc.

Chris Hazelton

President and Chief Executive Officer

chazelton@universalproptech.com

(647) 300-2957

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information provided in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “forecast”, expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, “propose”, “project”, or similar words suggesting future outcomes. The Company cautions readers and prospective investors in the Company’s securities not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as, by its nature, it is based on current expectations regarding future events that involve a number of assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company.

The forward-looking information included herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information included herein is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (“Exchange”), nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

