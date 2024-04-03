Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Trump and the Gold Standard (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Chris Blasi: Gold's Price Move is Real, Long-awaited Returns Coming

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Galan Secures Agreement with Glencore for Offtake & Financing Prepayment Facility for the Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Lithium Project

Edison Lithium: Transitioning to Sodium-ion Battery Technology

Helium Evolution Confirms Additional Drilling of Up to 9 New Wells on Joint Land and Provides Operations Update

Pilot Plant Commences First Phase of Operations

Comment on Chilean Government's Announcement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Edison Lithium

EDDY:CC

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Battery Metals Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES LOAN FINANCING AND PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON VIVOSTAT A/S ACQUISITION

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES LOAN FINANCING AND PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON VIVOSTAT A/S ACQUISITION

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC) (FSE: J07), is pleased to announce that on March 8, 2024 it entered into a binding commitment letter with the effect that the GreenIslands Opportunities Fund (the " Lender ") will provide a secured loan in the principal amount of €8,000,000 (the " Loan ") to provide acquisition financing with respect to the cash portion of the purchase price for Vivostat AS (" Vivostat "), as further outlined in its news release dated February 6, 2024 and for general working capital purposes.

The terms of the Loan include:

  • the secured loan shall be provided to the Company by the Lender on a lump sum basis;
  • interest rate of 12.00% per annum on the principal amount outstanding, payable up to and including the date which is six (6) years after the initial advance under the Loan (the " Loan Maturity Date ");
  • interest will be payable quarterly and principal amount payable in twenty (20) quarterly installments;
  • principal amount and interest in the first year shall not be paid until the Loan Maturity Date;
  • the loan will be secured by, among other things, a pledge of all the shares acquired in Vivostat; and
  • payment shall be permitted in full or in part with a 6% prepayment penalty on the prepaid amount.

The Loan provides full financing for the Company to close the Vivosat acquisition, and after final adjustments any remaining funds will be utilized by the Company for working capital purposes.

"This loan, by our major shareholder, effectively underwrites our previously-announced acquisition of Vivostat" commented Jerry Trent , Chief Executive Officer of Principal Technologies Inc. "Vivostat is the world's leading autologous sealant solution, developed by Bristol Myers Squibb at a cost of US$100 million . We are now on track to bring this solution to the thousands of hospitals and clinics in jurisdictions in which it has never been sold, including Japan , Brazil and Australia ."

Vivostat is a profitable company generating €3.8 million in revenue in 2023.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce a non-brokered financing of up to 4,000,000 units at $0.25 (the " Offering Price ") for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the " Private Placement) . Each unit (a " Unit ") will consist of one common share (a ' Share ") of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company at $0.30 for a period of two (2) years from the date of closing. Proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for general working capital and corporate purposes.

In connection with the Private Placement, pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange "), the deemed price of the 2.5 million common shares issuable by the Company as partial consideration for the acquisition of Vivostat shall be revised to the Offering Price.

The Private Placement is subject to approval of the Exchange and all securities of the Company issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance. The Private Placement will not result in the creation of a new control person of the Company.

The securities offered have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold absent registration or compliance with an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

The Lender holds 38.03% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares and as such the Loan constitutes a related party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Loan is exempt from the formal valuation requirements pursuant to Subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 (Issuer Not Listed on Specified Markets) and is exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirements pursuant to Subsection 5.7(f) of MI 61-101 (Loan to Issuer, No Equity or Voting Component). The material change report in relation to the related party transactions will be filed less than 21 days before the completion of the proposed Loan as the Company wishes to complete the corresponding acquisition of Vivostat as soon as commercially feasible.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jerry Trent , Chief Executive Officer
Principal Technologies Inc.

Forward-looking statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This information and statements address future activities, events, plans, developments and projections. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information and statements are frequently identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and similar terminology, and reflect assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management of the Company in light of its experience, current conditions, expectations of future developments and other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary include but are not limited to the availability of financing; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes to and compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including environmental laws and obtaining requisite permits and approvals; political, economic and other risks; as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedarplus.ca . The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements except as may be required.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Principal Technologies Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/03/c3545.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Principal TechnologiesPTEC:CCTSXV:PTECEmerging Tech Investing
PTEC:CC
Principal Technologies
Sign up to get your FREE

Principal Technologies Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Principal Technologies (TSXV:PTEC)

Principal Technologies


Keep reading...Show less
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES FUNDAMENTAL ACQUISITION OF VIVOSTAT A/S

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES FUNDAMENTAL ACQUISITION OF VIVOSTAT A/S

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States /

  • Binding Share Purchase Agreement to purchase 100% of Denmark -based Vivostat A/S (" Vivostat ").
  • Vivostat has a unique system for on-site preparation and application of autologous concentrated fibrin and platelet enriched fibrin sealants for use in post-surgical procedures.
  • Used in over 200,000 surgical procedures, Vivostat's system has peer-reviewed evidence of zero rejection and infection rates.
  • Vivostat has been profitable for the last 3 years and currently generates revenues of approximately €3,600,000 per year with a 60% gross profit margin.
  • Vivostat is currently only actively marketed in six European countries representing less than 10% of its total addressable market.
  • Transaction is expected to close on or before March 15, 2024 , subject to receipt of applicable approvals, including of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSX-V ") and satisfaction of conditions.

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company " or " Principal ") (TSXV: PTEC) (FSE: J07), is pleased to announce that as at February 6, 2024 it entered into an arm's length binding Share Purchase Agreement (" SPA ") to acquire (the " Acquisition ") 100% of the equity interests of Vivostat, a 23-year-old Danish company which uses a unique autologous fibrin sealant solution for post-surgical use.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES CLOSES THIRD AND FINAL TRANCHE OF OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES CLOSES THIRD AND FINAL TRANCHE OF OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States /

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC ), is pleased to announce the closing of the third and final tranche (" Tranche 3 ") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering "). The Company issued an additional 833,333 common shares (the " Shares ") at $0.15 per Share for gross proceeds of $124,999.95 bringing the total offering to 9,993,166 Shares for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,498,974.95 when combined with the two previous closings, subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV "). For more information on the Offering, see the Company's news releases dated October 6, 2023 November 21, 2023 and December 21, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE AND ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE AND ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

 Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC), is pleased to announce the closing of the second tranche (" Tranche 2 ") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering "). Under Tranche 2 of the Offering, the Company issued 6,823,333 common shares (the " Shares ") at $0.15 per Share for gross proceeds of $1,023,500 . The total raised under the Offering to date is $1,373,975 .

The Company also announces that it has increased the size of the Offering, as previously described in the Company's news releases dated October 6, 2023 and November 21, 2023 . The Company now intends to issue up to 10,700,000 Shares at a price of $0.15 per Share for total gross proceeds of approximately $1,600,000 subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV "). The Company first announced the Offering for up to 6,000,000 common shares of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $900,000 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCH OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCH OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC), is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche (" Tranche 1 ") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") issuing a total of 2,336,500 common shares (the " Shares ") at $0.15 per Share for gross proceeds of $350,475.00 . The Company has received additional offers to participate in the Offering, and closing of the second tranche is anticipated in early December.

The Company also announces it has received approval from the TSXV Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") for an extension to close the Offering on, or before, December 21, 2023 . The Company first announced the Offering on October 6, 2023 for up to 6,000,000 common shares of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $900,000 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES NEW ADVISORY BOARD MEMBER & GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES NEW ADVISORY BOARD MEMBER & GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC) (FRA: J07), is pleased to announce it has expanded and strengthened its advisory board by adding Joe Mullings to its Board of Advisors.

Mr. Joe Mullings is the Chairman & CEO of The Mullings Group Companies, including TMG Search and Dragonfly. The search firm, with over three decades in the industry, is responsible for more than 8,000 successful searches in medtech/healthtech/life sciences with clients ranging from multi-billion-dollar companies to emerging high-tech organizations worldwide. TMG's international presence and work with over 800 companies allow them to provide solutions with the clients they partner with across the globe. As the first search firm to integrate media and talent access, Dragonfly was launched as a media production company, complete with a state-of-the-art studio, for use by clients and partners for attention and awareness. Dragonfly is the media machine behind the 8-time Award-Winning video docuseries, "TrueFuture," of which Joe is the host.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Announces Successful Deployment of AR Wayfinding and Smart Campus Activation With Deutsche Telekom AG & The Prestigious Institut für Innovations- und Informationsmanagement , University of Applied Sciences Brandenburg

ARway.ai Announces Successful Deployment of AR Wayfinding and Smart Campus Activation With Deutsche Telekom AG & The Prestigious Institut für Innovations- und Informationsmanagement , University of Applied Sciences Brandenburg

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to the successful deployment of an innovative AR navigation system within the 5G campus network built by Deutsche Telekom AG on the Brandenburg University of Applied Sciences campus in Germany. The fully funded partnership with the Brandenburg University of Applied Sciences and its prestigious institute ifii (institute for innovation and information management) originally announced in October 2023, revolutionizes the way faculty and visitors experience the university campus, providing a seamless and intuitive AR experience and AR-powered navigation. As part of their 2024 roadmap, the university will implement, evaluate and publish research on over 20 different use cases with ARway's technology, highlighting the depth of this collaboration

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Continues Its Global Expansion into Chile & USA with New SaaS Deals for Its AR Navigation & Spatial Experience Platform

ARway.ai Continues Its Global Expansion into Chile & USA with New SaaS Deals for Its AR Navigation & Spatial Experience Platform

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce multiple new SaaS developer sign-ups for its augmented reality experience platform providing AR indoor navigation

Both partnerships mark significant milestones in ARway's mission to redefine human interaction with physical spaces through augmented reality. ARway continues to expand its capabilities and reach around the globe, enabling a augmented reality in everyday applications.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Receives Notice From USPTO To Be Granted Pivotal AI Patent for Generating 3D Models from 2D images

Nextech3D.ai Receives Notice From USPTO To Be Granted Pivotal AI Patent for Generating 3D Models from 2D images

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is excited to announce that U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has informed of their decision to issue a patent for its technology to generate three-dimensional (3D) models from two-dimensional (2D) images. This is another patent which the Company believes is pivotal to Nextech3D.ai's artificial intelligence technology as it builds a moat around its 3D model making for ecommerce business with industry expertise and intellectual property; which includes its GPT AI powered 3D model generation. This patent approval reinforces and validates Nextech3D.ai's commitment to increasing shareholder value by investing in 3D-AI GPT patents and solutions while simultaneously generating millions in annual 3D modeling revenue

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Approval of Deal with Volt Carbon Technologies

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Approval of Deal with Volt Carbon Technologies

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has issued the first tranche of 1,600,000 shares to Volt Carbon Technologies Inc ("Volt Carbon") as part of the option agreement announced on February 5, 2024.

The Company issued 1,600,000 shares to Volt Carbon on March 21, 2024. The shares are subject to a 4-month hold period. The Company will issue Volt Carbon another 2,500,000 shares when $340,000 is spent on exploration of the Tetepisca Property and a further 2,500,000 shares when the second $340,000 is spent on exploration of the Tetepisca Property. Volt Carbon has agreed to spend the full $680,000 during the 2024 calendar year. Spending the entire $680,000 on exploration of the Tetepisca Property, before December 31, 2024, will give Volt Carbon the right to acquire a 5% interest in the Tetepisca Property, on or before December 31, 2025, for a $1,500,000 cash payment.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech Updates on Dalhousie Efficacy Study and New NCL Results

Sona Nanotech Updates on Dalhousie Efficacy Study and New NCL Results

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") announces positive interim results from its study with The Giacomantonio Immuno-Oncology Research Group at Dalhousie University (the "Study"). An update received by the Company indicates that all tumors treated within the Study to date with a single Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy ("THT") treatment shrunk within the first 24 hours, with an average reduction in size of 80% compared to matched controls.

Study Principal Investigator, Dr. Carman Giacomantonio, comments, "Our initial assessment documented that in cohorts of seven animals, 7/7 of treated triple negative breast cancer mouse tumors bearing gold nanorods responded with an average reduction in tumor volume of 80% following a single treatment with near infrared light in comparison with untreated 'control' tumors. Interestingly, in all cases we observed responses (tumor shrinkage) in distant, untreated tumors supporting the hypothesis that our observations are consistent with systemic immunogenic responses. This observation will be a significant focus of our research going forward. While we are encouraged by these initial results, there is still significant work to be completed. The studies are designed to enable and identify statistical significance which will be achieved with the completion of the full Study."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Announces Major 300,000 SQ FT or 30,000 M. Retail Store Pilot of its AR Navigation Platform

ARway.ai Announces Major 300,000 SQ FT or 30,000 M. Retail Store Pilot of its AR Navigation Platform

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce its new partnership with Megatek Albania's leading home improvement and do-it-yourself (DIY) retailer. This groundbreaking collaboration is set to bring an unprecedented retail experience to the Albanian market, beginning with a pilot program at Megatek's expansive flagship store that spans more than 323,000 square feet

The successful implementation of ARway's technology in Megatek's flagship store will pave the way for future deployments across more locations and similar stores, signaling a significant growth and revenue opportunity for both companies.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News
Principal Technologies
Sign up to get your FREE

Principal Technologies Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

BlinkLab to List on the ASX

CleanTech Lithium - CEOL Applications

Boss set for first drum of uranium after commissioning the Ion Exchange circuit

Element79 Gold Corp to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference Today

Related News

Lithium Investing

CleanTech Lithium - CEOL Applications

Uranium Investing

Boss set for first drum of uranium after commissioning the Ion Exchange circuit

Cleantech Investing

Australian Government to Invest AU$1 Billion in "Pit-to-Panel" Strategy

Battery Metals Investing

Lancaster Resources Closing of Spin-Off of Nelson Lake Copper Corp.

Gold Investing

First Copper Sulphate Shipment Ready

Gold Investing

Completion of Bookbuild for Non-Brokered A$2 Million Placement

Resource Investing

Munda Gold Project Grade Control Drilling Program Completed Mine Planning Progresses

×