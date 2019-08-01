Synchronoss and Arrow Partner in Smart Building Project

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR), IoT company has joined forced with electronics manufacturer Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) to develop a smart building solution. Designed to serve multiple global markets, the new project plans to integrate remote monitoring of lighting, security and air conditioning (HVAC), among others. As quoted in the press release: The joint solution will incorporate the Synchronoss … Continued









Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR), IoT company has joined forced with electronics manufacturer Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) to develop a smart building solution. Designed to serve multiple global markets, the new project plans to integrate remote monitoring of lighting, security and air conditioning (HVAC), among others.

As quoted in the press release:

The joint solution will incorporate the Synchronoss Smart Buildings Platform , which brings together data from disparate in-building systems and sensors into a single, unified dashboard. The Synchronoss platform aggregates and analyses the data in real-time to uncover new insights and provide recommendations to solve problems, improve operational performance and reduce running costs for buildings. This will combine with Arrow’s own expertise in creating and configuring hardware-based in-building management systems to provide a single, integrated package which telecom operators, system integrators and other service providers can offer to large multi-national companies and organizations to remotely manage their premises’ on-site automated features. Unlike other smart building products, the Synchronoss-Arrow joint solution is truly global in its scale and scope. Current IoT-based smart building management systems depend on regional integration partners that cannot provide the international reach and connectivity needed by multi-national organizations with multiple premises around the world. The scalability of the Synchronoss-Arrow solution means global brands and organizations can use it to remotely manage and monitor their offices and facilities in multiple locations worldwide.

Click here to read the full press release.