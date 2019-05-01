Kontrol Energy CEO Featured on OTCQB Podcast

Kontrol Energy Corp (CSE:KNR,OTC:KNRLF,FSE:1K8) CEO Paul Ghezzi joined the OTCQB podcast to discuss how the company provides market-based energy solutions to its customers through the company’s M&A strategy and organic growth.









Kontrol Energy Corp (CSE:KNR,OTCQB:KNRLF,FSE:1K8) CEO Paul Ghezzi joined the OTCQB podcast to discuss how the company provides market-based energy solutions to its customers through the company’s M&A and organic growth strategy. He also explained how the company reduces energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions. Kontrol Energy is a leader in the energy efficiency sector through the company’s IoT, cloud and SaaS technology to help its clients reduce their energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions. Kontrol Energy primarily serves the commercial and industrial building market in North America. According to Ghezzi, buildings consume approximately US$250 billion in energy annually, and 30 percent is lost due to energy inefficiencies. He predicts that within the next decade, buildings from across the world will consume over 50 percent of all energy consumed.

Kontrol Energy is focused on serving four verticals in the industry: energy retrofits, power generation, IoT and emission compliance. The company has recently been recognized as one of Canada’s fast-growing small-cap companies and is aiming to reach $100 million in revenue run-rate within the next three years. Ghezzi also touched on the company’s agreement with Toyota Tsusho Canada Inc. (TTCI) (TSE:8015). Kontrol Energy will be building two initial smart factories that will combine the company’s IoT hardware and software solutions with TTCI’s existing production, platforms and products for the North American automobile market.

Ghezzi also touched on the Kontrol Energy’s goal to grow organically and through targetted M&A. Currently, 15 percent of the company’s revenue is generated by its US-based customers. Moving forward, Kontrol Energy is looking to expand its presence and consumer base in the US through accretive acquisitions.

To listen to the full podcast, click here.

