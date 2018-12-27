Cleantech

Investing News

JinkoSolar to Supply 60MW of Solar Modules to SchneiTec Group

- December 27th, 2018

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) announced that the company will be working with SchneiTec Group in Cambodia to build 60 MW solar farm which would be made up of 200,000 solar modules from JinkoSolar. As quoted in the press release: The solar farm will use more than 200,000 solar modules from JinkoSolar, and will add significantly to Cambodia’s … Continued

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) announced that the company will be working with SchneiTec Group in Cambodia to build 60 MW solar farm which would be made up of 200,000 solar modules from JinkoSolar.

As quoted in the press release:

The solar farm will use more than 200,000 solar modules from JinkoSolar, and will add significantly to Cambodia’s fast-growing renewable capacity.

“JinkoSolar’s world-class products and services will help us to meet our goals,” remarked Say Sotheara, project director of SchneiTec Group. “We chose JinkoSolar modules because of their superior reliability, proven durability and performance in hot and humid environments.”

Installation work will begin in January 2019 and the project is expected to start operation in December 2019. The project will supply power to Electricite du Cambodge (EDC). Once completed, it will become one of Cambodia’s largest solar farms as well as one of the largest solar farms in Southeast Asia.

“The region’s booming population, strong economic growth, and abundant sunlight represent an exciting opportunity for solar, as well as for JinkoSolar,” said Gener Miao, vice president of global sales and marketing of JinkoSolar. “This 60MWs solar installation is just the first step towards an abundant and vibrant renewable energy future in Cambodia.”

Click here for the full text release.

clean energy market report

Analysts say look beyond cobalt and lithium

 
There are many great opportunities to profit in the cleantech space

Get the latest Cleantech Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cleantech Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Cleantech Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

Canadian Solar and TrailStone Sign a 10-year PPA
Sampling & Mapping Results Include 13.95 GPT Gold Grab Sample At Angkor’s Banlung Property
Canadian Solar Delivers 10 MW Bifacial Modules to Neighborhood Power
Blockchain in the Mining Industry

Tags

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *