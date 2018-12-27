JinkoSolar to Supply 60MW of Solar Modules to SchneiTec Group

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) announced that the company will be working with SchneiTec Group in Cambodia to build 60 MW solar farm which would be made up of 200,000 solar modules from JinkoSolar. As quoted in the press release: The solar farm will use more than 200,000 solar modules from JinkoSolar, and will add significantly to Cambodia’s … Continued









JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) announced that the company will be working with SchneiTec Group in Cambodia to build 60 MW solar farm which would be made up of 200,000 solar modules from JinkoSolar.

As quoted in the press release:

The solar farm will use more than 200,000 solar modules from JinkoSolar, and will add significantly to Cambodia’s fast-growing renewable capacity. “JinkoSolar’s world-class products and services will help us to meet our goals,” remarked Say Sotheara, project director of SchneiTec Group. “We chose JinkoSolar modules because of their superior reliability, proven durability and performance in hot and humid environments.” Installation work will begin in January 2019 and the project is expected to start operation in December 2019. The project will supply power to Electricite du Cambodge (EDC). Once completed, it will become one of Cambodia’s largest solar farms as well as one of the largest solar farms in Southeast Asia. “The region’s booming population, strong economic growth, and abundant sunlight represent an exciting opportunity for solar, as well as for JinkoSolar,” said Gener Miao, vice president of global sales and marketing of JinkoSolar. “This 60MWs solar installation is just the first step towards an abundant and vibrant renewable energy future in Cambodia.”

Click here for the full text release.