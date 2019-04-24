JinkoSolar Supplies 100 MW Solar Modules to Projects in Vietnam

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) announced the supply of 100 MW of solar modules for the Srepok 1 and Quang Minh Solar Power Plant Complex in Vietnam. As quoted in the release: The project is located in Buon Don district in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak. Construction began in October 2018 with commercial operations beginning in … Continued

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) announced the supply of 100 MW of solar modules for the Srepok 1 and Quang Minh Solar Power Plant Complex in Vietnam.

As quoted in the release:

The project is located in Buon Don district in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak. Construction began in October 2018 with commercial operations beginning in January 2019. A total of VNĐ2.2 trillion (US$95 million) was invested in the project by Dai Hai Investment. The project is expected to reduce the need to import approximately 90,000 tons of coal into Vietnam annually and reduce CO2 emissions by 72,000 tons.

Speaking at the inauguration of the project, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh said that Dak Lak had an important strategic position in terms of economic development and security and defense in the region.

Renewable energy has become a global trend and Vietnam in general, and Dak Lak in particular, have a lot of potential for solar energy development,” Binh said. “This complex will play an important role in our efforts to further the province’s socio-economic development while ensuring national energy security.”

JinkoSolar was selected as the exclusive supplier for the project due to its strong global track record and high-efficiency panels which are ideally suited for Vietnam’s hot and humid climate.

“We are excited to collaborate with Dai Hai Investment to develop and promote solar energy in Vietnam,” said Gener Miao, Chief Marketing Officer of JinkoSolar. “As one of the largest solar plants in this country, this project demonstrates JinkoSoalr’s commitment to manufacturing reliable PV modules which form the foundation of this 25-year solar project investment. Quality is critical to large projects like this.”