Bayan Secures Transformative Patents in Solar Cell Recycling Technology

Bayan Secures Transformative Patents in Solar Cell Recycling Technology

Bayan Mining and Minerals Ltd (ASX: BMM; "BMM" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement to exclusively licence IP from Macquarie University for its Solar Cell Recycling Technology. A summary of the material terms of the agreement are set out in Schedule 1. This agreement is a key milestone in Bayan’s strategic growth, enabling the Company to take advantage of a major economic opportunity in the critical mineral recycling/recovery market.

Highlights

  • Bayan has secured an exclusive license from Macquarie University for “Microwave Joule Heating Technology” a microwave-based solar panel recycling technology, positioning the company at the forefront of sustainable energy technology solutions.
  • The Company intends to commence further research and development to assess the ability to potentially recover valuable metals such as Silver, Silicon, Gallium and Indium.
  • The basis of the technology platform utilises microwave technology to soften the EVA encapsulant in solar panels, enabling easy delamination and potential recovery of valuable materials at room temperature. This approach avoids the need for extreme heat (1400°C) typically required for separating materials like glass and silicon as well as the use of costly hazardous chemicals in traditional processes.
  • Delamination enables selective separation of materials without the need for mechanical crushing, whereas traditional crushing methods often result in crosscontaminated material and lower recovery rates.
  • The breakthrough technology presents a potential novel pathway for improved recovery of materials such as silver and silicon from solar panels, critical materials underpinning solar and semiconductor technologies.
  • By 2035, Australia is expected to accumulate 1 million tonnes of solar panel waste worth over A$1 billion1, while the global CIGS (Copper, Indium, Gallium, Selenide) solar cell market is projected to grow to US$12.23 billion by 20322.
The Technology from Macquarie University
The team from the School of Engineering at Macquarie University, led by Dr Binesh Puthen Veettil, have developed a new microwave technology that will solve the challenge of electronic waste from end-of-life solar panels. Currently, the recycling process is technically challenging with only an estimated 15% of solar panels making it to a recycling facility3, and the remainder going straight to landfill once they have reached their 20–25-year end of life span. In the rare instance they are recycled, the solar panels, in the traditional method, are crushed and heated at approximately 1400°C before being washed in harsh chemicals to remove the plastics.
Dr Binesh Puthen Veettil’s research in collaboration with the School of Photovoltaics at UNSW, the Australian Centre for Advanced Photovoltaics and further supported by the Australian Government through the Australian Renewable Energy Agency highlights the immense need and impact this technology will bring.
In this new method, the microwave energy is used to selectively heat the materials within a solar panel. In this process, the silicon cells and other microwave-absorbing components rapidly heat up, while surrounding materials remain relatively cool. This targeted heating causes the plastic encapsulant, ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), which holds the panel layers together to soften and degrade.

Figure 1 – A visual representation illustrating how microwave radiation selectively targets the plastic encapsulant (EVA) in solar panels, softening it to enable the delamination of solar cells while leaving other materials largely unaffected

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Bayan Mining and Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:bmmasx stocksresource stocksResource Investing
BMM:AU
The Conversation (0)
Further Exploration Targets Identified at Bayan Springs

Further Exploration Targets Identified at Bayan Springs

Bayan Mining and Minerals (BMM:AU) has announced Further Exploration Targets Identified at Bayan Springs

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Balkan Mining and Minerals (BMM:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Green Technology Metals Logo

Optimised Root Lithium Project PEA Highlights Robust Economics

Following the release of the December 2023 PEA1 , and in response to lithium market dynamics, the Root Lithium Project has now been optimised within a new PEA which has strengthened the project economics.

Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX: GT1) (GT1 or the Company), a Canadian-focused multi-asset lithium business, is pleased to announce the completion of its optimised Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the standalone Root Lithium Project. The updated PEA outlines a robust development pathway for the Root Project, featuring a combination of open pit mine and underground mining methods. The processing flowsheet features a hybrid Dense Media Separation (DMS) and Flotation concentrator designed to produce 5.5% Spodumene Concentrate.

Keep reading...Show less
Trading room with red financial data screens and traders at computer desks.

Tariff Shock: Trillions Wiped Out as Trade War Fears Spark Selloff

Global markets continued to register heavy losses on Monday (April 7) as tariff-triggered trade tensions increased and investors reacted to hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve.

The mass market selloff has erased trillions in market value worldwide, with no major region spared.

The S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) fell 2.3 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) dropped 2.8 percent as tech stocks bore the brunt of the selloff, shedding an estimated US$9.5 trillion in value. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) was down 900 points by midday, wiping out roughly US$900 billion in market capitalization.

Keep reading...Show less
West Cobar Metals Limited

WA Gold Targets at Mystique

Mystique Project, Fraser Range, WA

West Cobar Metals Limited (ASX:WC1) (“West Cobar”, “WC1” or “Company”) has previously announced3 the conditional 100% acquisition of an exploration licence E28/2513 in the Fraser Range Province of Western Australia, highly prospective for orogenic gold deposits.

Keep reading...Show less
Rana Vig, Killian Charles and Robin Goad.

Tariffs and Trade Wars: CEO Panel Discusses Impact of US Tariffs on Mining Sector

The CEOs of three Canadian junior mining companies share their insights on how US-led tariffs are impacting investor confidence in the critical and precious metals sectors.

They also discuss how their companies are adapting to these unprecedented challenges and opportunities.

Keep reading...Show less
Scrabble tiles spell "tariffs" with "China" and "USA" in the background.

Trump's Sweeping Tariffs Ignite Global Trade War, Drawing Strong Backlash

American President Donald Trump's aggressive new tariffs on imports to the US have triggered swift global condemnation and threats of retaliation as world leaders brace for economic upheaval.

The sweeping measures, unveiled on Wednesday (April 2), have introduced a 10 percent baseline tariff on all imports and impose significantly higher duties on key US trading partners.

The tariffs — some of the highest imposed by the US in over a century, according to Fitch Ratings — have increased the average duty on imports to 22.5 percent, up from just 2.5 percent last year.

Keep reading...Show less
Element 25 Limited

E25 & Nissan Chemical Corporation Complete Scoping Study for Tokyo Bay HPMSM Facility

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to provide an update regarding the non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nissan Chemical Corporation (NC) and NC Tokyo Bay Corporation (NCTB) to complete a Feasibility Study (FS) into a battery grade High Purity Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate (HPMSM) facility to be located at the existing NCTB site in Chiba prefecture, Japan (Facility)1.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Challenger Gold Doubles Ecuador Resource to 9.1¹ Million Ounces Gold Equivalent²

Optimised Root Lithium Project PEA Highlights Robust Economics

Strategic Partnership secures long-term future for the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Parkes Project Advances in Central NSW Lachlan Fold Belt

Related News

Gold Investing

Challenger Gold Doubles Ecuador Resource to 9.1¹ Million Ounces Gold Equivalent²

Copper Investing

Strategic Partnership secures long-term future for the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Base Metals Investing

Parkes Project Advances in Central NSW Lachlan Fold Belt

Precious Metals Investing

BTR commences Fish Mine on schedule and under budget

Graphite Investing

Letter to Option Holders

Australia Investing

Scoping Study Progressing Well - Key Input Studies Completed

Copper Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Copper?

×