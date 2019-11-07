Envision Solar Delivers its First EV Charging Units to US Navy

This will usher in renewable energy sources for the US Department of Defense, one of the largest consumers of energy in the world.









Envision Solar (NASDAQ:EVSI), a cleantech company focused on electric vehicle (EV) services has delivered its first EV ARC charging units to the US Navy. Used for the charging of fleet vehicles, the units will double as a back-up power source in the instance of a power outage.

As quoted in the press release:

“The most powerful Navy in the world is becoming the cleanest and most sustainable Navy in the world,” said Desmond Wheatley, Envision Solar’s CEO. “We are delighted to play a role in this transition. When I consider the size of the Department of Defense and its current and future needs for rapidly deployed EV charging infrastructure, I can only feel bullish about the opportunity for Envision Solar.” According to the Secretary of the Navy Public Affairs, the U.S. Department of Defense is the world’s largest consumer of energy. The Navy has committed that at least half its energy, afloat and ashore, come from non-traditional sources. Since 2015, NAVFAC Southwest has led the Department of Navy’s transition to EVs to reduce fuel consumption, increase energy independence, and reduce greenhouse gas levels. This initiative, in partnership with the state of California through the California Energy Commission, California Air Resources Board, and California Public Utilities Commission, starts a transition of the Department of Navy’s California vehicle fleet to zero emission vehicles. This project established a model for fleet transformation and public sector partnership throughout California and the country.

