Duke Energy Renewables Purchases 200 MW Solar Project from Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ), a cleantech company announced that its subsidiary, Recurrent Energy, has sold a 200 megawatt solar project to Duke Energy Renewables (NYSE:DUK). The project, located in Tom Green County, Texas has the ability to power 40,000 homes. It is expected to be operational by 2020.

As quoted in the press release:

The energy generated from the Rambler solar project will be sold to a customer under a 15-year agreement. The 200-MWac project will utilize more than 733,000 of Canadian Solar’s high efficiency bi-facial BiKu modules across approximately 1,700 acres west of San Angelo, Texas. Rambler will power the equivalent of 40,000 homes, and Duke Energy Renewables will provide long-term operations and maintenance services to the project. “We’re pleased to continue our expansion of solar energy resources in Texas, which is seeing increasing demand for power,” said Rob Caldwell, president of Duke Energy Renewables. “In addition to generating clean energy, this project will also bring significant economic benefits to the state.” The project is expected to employ 400 workers at peak construction. Along with indirect economic benefits that accompany solar project development – such as increased local spending in the service and construction industries – Rambler will also directly provide several million dollars to Tom Green County and to the local school district over the 40-year life of the project.

Click here to read the full press release.