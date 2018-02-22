Cleantech Investing 4 Top Clean Energy Stocks on the TSX Venture 50 The TSX Venture 50 list is released every year, ranking companies across a range of different industries. Here's a look at 4 top clean energy stocks on the TSX Venture 50. « Geothermal Power: Dual Ma… Jocelyn Aspa • February 22, 2018

The TSX Venture 50 list has officially been released and–for investors looking to dip into a new commodity–is always a good place to look for new opportunities.

Updated every year, the TSX Venture ranks the 50 best companies on the exchange across commodities like diversified industries, energy and energy services, mining, technology and–of course–clean energy and life sciences.

According to the TSXV’s ranking methodology, companies must be listed on the TSXV by December 31, 2017 and have the following criteria: market cap of greater than $5 million, closing share price of more than $0.25. have a closing share price of more than $0.10 as of December 31, 2016, and be listed on the TSXV for more than a year as of December 31, 2017.

Here, the Investing News Network (INN) takes a look at the four top clean energy companies on the TSX Venture 50 list, who they are, and what they’re up to. The companies below are listed in alphabetical order. All number and figure are current as of February 22, 2018 at market close.

1. Aurora Solar Technologies (TSXV:ACU)

Market cap: $11.76 million; current share price: $0.22

Aurora Solar Technologies is a provider of visualization and control systems for the photovoltaic manufacturing sector. More specifically the company’s aim is to make solar cells efficiently and cell manufacturing more profitable.

One of Aurora’s products, Decima, measures the emitter dopant within the polycrystalline silicon photovoltaic wafer perimeters. The company’s other product called Veritas, is a common visualization, operations and administration system for all Aurora Decima measurement systems within a solar production line.

In its video presentation to the TSX Venture Exchange, Michael Heaven, president and CEO of the company, said its success in 2017 was driven by “the major players” in the industry realizing the potential for Aurora’s technology in terms of characterizing more advanced cell structures “and making them consistent and repeatable” as they come off the production line.

“We’ve experienced a doubling of our revenue this year over, and we’re looking to see that continue as producers realize and adopt our technologies,” Heaven said in the company’s video presentation.

2. PyroGenesis Canada (TSXV:PYR)

Market cap: $71.25 million; current share price: $0.61

Next is PyroGenesis, a company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes. The company provides engineering and manufacturing, contract research and process equipment packages to the defense, metallurgical, mining, additive manufacturing (which includes 3D printing), oil and gas, and environmental sectors.

The company didn’t have a presentation video for the TSX Venture, however, some key reasons for the company’s inclusion onto the list could be attributed to some of its big news last year, including: the completion of ramp-up phase 1 of the first plasma atomization system; the granting of two US patents for a total of 54 patents; and even a revenue increase of 165 percent in Q2 of last year.

3. Questor Technology (TSXV:QST)

Market cap: $8.43 million; current share price: $3.04

Questor Technology is an environmental cleantech company that focuses on clean air technologies to improve air quality as well as supports energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emission reductions.

In its TSXV video presentation, Audrey Mascarenhas, Questor’s president and CEO, said the company’s growth in 2017 was driven by a change in the company’s business model.

“We had a strong balance sheet that allowed us to do this,” Mascarenhas explained. “With the tough regulations in Colorado, it was right for us to add a rental fleet and meet our customer’s needs.”

Moving into the rest of 2018, Mascarenhas said the company will look to continue growing its rental fleet in Colorado.

4. Xebec Adsorption (TSXV:XBC)

Market cap: $27.63 million; current share price: $0.65

Xebec provides gas purification and filtration solutions to the natural gas, field gas, biogas, nitrogen, oxygen, helium and hydrogen industries. Its focus is on designing, engineering and manufacturing products that transform raw gases into uses of clean energy.

In the company’s video presentation for the TSX Venture, Kurt Sorschak, chairman of the board, president and CEO of Xebec, said the company’s success in 2017 was attributed to its growth in the cleantech sector, particularly renewable natural gas.

“In 2018, Xebec will continue to growth both revenue and profits and we will see further deployments of renewable natural gas equipment solutions, … in Europe, the US and Canada,” Sorschak said.

Securities Disclosure: I, Jocelyn Aspa, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.