Carl Data Signs MOU for International E2E IIoT AI Water Monitoring Project

Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE:CRL) (FSE:7C5) (OTC:CDTAF) (“Carl Data” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the Company and their wholly-owned subsidiary Astra Smart Systems (“Astra”) have signed an MOU to join forces with Living Lakes Canada (“LLC”), to build and deploy an end-to-end IIoT solution for advanced AI water monitoring.









Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE:CRL) (FSE:7C5) (OTC:CDTAF) (“Carl Data” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the Company and their wholly-owned subsidiary Astra Smart Systems (“Astra”) have signed an MOU to join forces with Living Lakes Canada (“LLC”), to build and deploy an end-to-end IIoT solution for advanced AI water monitoring. The Columbia Basin Transboundary Water Monitoring Initiative (CBTWMI) will support industry, First Nations and community members in achieving long-term sustainable water management in the Columbia River Basin.

“Great decisions come from great data. To this end, we are thrilled that Astra Smart Systems and Carl Data Solutions will be key participants in this critical initiative,” said Pilar Portela, CEO of Astra. “Our expertise in collecting remote environmental data and combining it with historical community-based knowledge, will create a pool of water data that can be analyzed and visualized in a myriad of ways. A variety of different end users will be able to fulfill their objectives and learn from each other.”

Using low-cost environmental sensors based on Internet of Things (IoT), telemetry technologies and a low-power network system, this initiative will help to address significant gaps in environmental data. Technology companies working with the Columbia Basin Water Monitoring Transboundary Initiative will support the management and protection of the region’s water resources in response to climate change. This work will increase the availability of climate change related data and strengthen healthy partnerships across the Columbia River Basin. This is particularly relevant to the region’s large water users such as communities and municipalities, hydropower operators, agricultural producers, industrial operations and ski resorts (snowmaking).

Kat Hartwig, Executive Director of LLC, said, “Coming in advance of international World Water Day, the opportunity to build new and innovative collaborations for collective problem solving is of paramount importance. This is an enormous opportunity to actualize new technology for on-the-ground solutions. We are working to address the need to collect water data, which in turn supports informed water allocation decisions to help maintain healthy ecosystems and build more climate resilient communities throughout the Columbia Basin and beyond.”

LLC was established in 2010 to share best practices knowledge for water stewardship groups throughout the country. It is part of a global network of over 120 non-government organizations that share the mission to enhance the protection, restoration and rehabilitation of lakes, rivers, wetlands and watersheds throughout the world.

“This project highlights the key importance of data collection,” said Greg Johnston, Carl Data CEO and President. “Access to data, and the tools to extract actionable information from that data, are how we can protect environmental assets and critical infrastructure from potential impacts caused by changing environmental conditions.”

About Astra Smart Systems Inc.

Astra is located at the i4C Innovation building, an Industrial IoT lab, production and development facility located in Trail, B.C., Canada. Astra’s mandate is to develop E2E solutions for complex industrial challenges.

Astra’s facility is at the centre of the Kootenay regions industrial fibre optic hub and sits along the newly established Metal Tech Alley. This corridor of high-technology ventures focused on industrial innovation, right across from the regional Trail Airport (YZZ) and with railway access to the US border at only seven kms away. Astra offers custom-designed infrastructure, equipment, and professional services for IIoT applications. More information can be found at http://astra.earth.

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is an Industrial IoT (IIoT) company that provides next generation collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric companies. Building on its recent acquisitions, Carl Data helps clients analyze and model environmental data through a powerful technology agnostic end-to-end platform of smart sensors combined with web-based monitoring, reporting, and predictive analytics applications

Carl Data continues to develop applications that extract value from new cloud-based mass storage services and machine learning (AI) analytics tools to provide the scalability needed to effectively monitor smart cities, utilities and other industrial verticals. This software suite saves clients time and money by amassing information from any sensor or source to create a real-time decision support system with deep insights into how to protect infrastructure and assets. More information can be found at www.CarlSolutions.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Greg Johnston

President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Carl Data Solutions Inc.

For further information please contact:

Kimberly Bruce

Corporate Communications

Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Telephone: (778) 379-0275

Email: kimberly@carlsolutions.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. In particular, forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, the statements of beneficial results expected from the Columbia Basin Transboundary Water Monitoring Initiative if it is completed in the manner described or at all.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements including, without limitation, risks with respect to the MOU not becoming finalized into a project agreement, the inability of the various partners and stakeholders to complete their portions of the work, the potential that he Company may lose the confidence of municipal partners in its services; competitive conditions in the industry; general economic conditions in Canada and globally; the inability to secure additional financing; competition for, among other things, capital and skilled personnel; potential delays or changes in plans with respect to deployment of services or capital expenditures; possibility that government policies or laws may change; technological change; risks related to the Company’s competition; the Company’s not adequately protecting its intellectual property; interruption or failure of information technology systems; and regulatory risks relating to the Company’s business, financings and strategic acquisitions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.