1414 Degrees to Develop SmartFarm Solution

1414 Degrees (ASX:14D), cleantech company announced that it is partnering with several partners to advance its SmartFarm project that utilizes its thermal energy storage system. In conjunction with Ampcontrol SWG Pty and BE Power Solutions, 1414 is targeting this solution for a cropping farm development with Nectar Farms. As quoted in the press release: Working in collaboration with integrated electrical and electronic … Continued









1414 Degrees (ASX:14D), cleantech company announced that it is partnering with several partners to advance its SmartFarm project that utilizes its thermal energy storage system. In conjunction with Ampcontrol SWG Pty and BE Power Solutions, 1414 is targeting this solution for a cropping farm development with Nectar Farms.

As quoted in the press release:

Working in collaboration with integrated electrical and electronic technology provider, Ampcontrol SWG Pty Ltd, and renewable energy project developer, BE Power Solutions, 1414 Degrees is examining a range of joint project opportunities across Australia, including at a greenfield site in the Northern Adelaide Plains. That project would see the company integrating its grid scale energy storage solution, TESS-GRID, into a protected cropping farm development by east coast horticulture company, Nectar Farms Management Limited (Nectar Farms). “Nectar Farms is in the process of establishing an $80 million advanced protected cropping SmartFarmfacility in Victoria, involving 10 hectares of glasshouses and a large nursery. The business is now workingwith 1414 Degrees on a similar development,” said Dr Kevin Moriarty, Executive Chairman of 1414 Degrees.

Click here to read the full press release.