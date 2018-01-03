What is the January Effect?

With the holidays behind and the new year in full swing, investors and professionals are back in the office with trading stocks at top of mind once again.

In January, market watchers are often keen to talk about the January effect. Some say it’s real, but some say it’s a myth — so what is it?

The January effect is a theory based on a pattern that analysts have seen year after year. Put simply, stocks seem to fare better during January than they do during other months of the year. Generally small-cap companies are affected, as large ones are typically less volatile.

What causes the January effect?

The first report of the January effect came in 1942 from Sidney Wachtel, an investment banker from Washington, DC. Since then, experts have debated possible causes.

Many believe that the January effect is triggered by tax-loss selling in the month of December. While investors often sell losing stocks before the end of the year, they may be driven to repurchase those stocks once 30 days have passed, as required by the superficial loss rule.

Then again, there’s a theory that stocks get a boost in January because many people receive their holiday bonuses in December, providing them with greater investment income. Perhaps it’s one or the other — or perhaps, as with most things, a combination of drivers produce the January effect.

Is the January effect real?

Some say the January effect is fading, while others say it isn’t real to begin with. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) says its analysis over the last 19 years shows that returns have diminished in the month of January compared to historical figures going back to 1974.

Those in the “not real” camp claim that while this phenomenon may have been tangible back in the 20th century, data gathered in more recent years looks much more random. The graph below, which shows the S&P 500’s (INDEXSP:.INX) performance from 1981 to 2014, is an example of this.

Graph via Kensho.

As can be seen, since 2000 gains and losses have been quite unpredictable. Going past this graph, 2015 and 2016 were also in the red.

3 ways to capitalize on the January effect

Those who believe in the January effect are of the opinion that investors can see gains as high as 30 percent in the first three months of the year. Assuming the effect is real, and has not faded to a point of redundancy, what can be done to make the most of this phenomenon?

Invest early . One approach is to invest in Q4 in order to essentially place your bets in anticipation of the January effect. If you’re inclined to participate in tax-loss selling, then you could time your buying period for the end of December and hope to harness both phenomena.

Buy stocks with small market caps and microcaps. These are the stocks that typically see the most movement during this period. As noted, larger companies are typically more stable.

Buy dips in stocks you know well, and feel confident will return to higher prices. It’s often a good plan to go with what you know, and it’s possible that stocks already in your portfolio will wobble due to tax-loss selling, presenting a lucrative buying opportunity.

Remember the risks of the January effect

It can be easy to get swept up in hearsay, and with debate still in play the January effect is still a risky business. Use your judgment, or the judgment of a professional, and don’t get sucked into chasing prices.

Do you believe in the January effect? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

