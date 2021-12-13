5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers: Queensland Gold Adds 93 Percent During Market Debut
Last week's top-gaining mining stocks on the TSXV were Queensland Gold Hills, SOPerior Fertilizer, Voyager Metals, CMC Metals and Pacific Ridge Exploration.
After starting the first full week of December trading below the 900 level, the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) rose to 915 on Tuesday (December 7).
Canada’s venture exchange continued to rise to a five day high of 928.84 on Thursday (December 9) morning as news broke that the Bank of Canada will leave its inflation target at 2 percent.
Canada's inflation rate matched an 18 year high of 4.7 percent in October, the seventh consecutive month above the 1 to 3 percent control range. As such, “the central bank has taken a flexible approach, allowing jobs and the economy to rebound while supply chain bottlenecks and rising energy prices pushed up overall costs.”
The end-of-year market positivity aided in share price growth for several companies on the exchange. Last week's five TSXV-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:
- Queensland Gold Hills (TSXV:OZAU)
- SOPerior Fertilizer (TSXV:SOP.H)
- Voyager Metals (TSXV:VONE)
- CMC Metals (TSXV:CMB)
- Pacific Ridge Exploration (TSXV:PEX)
Here's a look at what may have moved their share prices during the period.
1. Queensland Gold Hills
Queensland Gold Hills is an exploration company focused on the goldfields of Queensland, Australia. One of its projects is the Big Hill gold project, which includes historic mines such as Big Hill, Queenslander and Monte Cristo. The precious metals company commenced trading on the TSXV on Monday (December 6).
“We look forward to advancing the Big Hill gold project in one of Queensland’s first historic gold districts,” CEO Blair Way said in a statement. “It is exciting to be following in the footsteps of the old timer gold miners using modern exploration techniques to find the source of their workings.”
In the days that followed, Queensland Gold Hills announced the granting of stock options, as well as the implementation of marketing and market-mover initiatives.
The flurry of activity pushed shares 93.96 percent higher by Friday (December 10) to close at C$0.32.
2. SOPerior Fertilizer
A near-term producer of premium fertilizer, SOPerior Fertilizer holds development assets in Utah and Quebec.
The agriculture company announced the penning of an exclusivity agreement with a counterparty regarding a joint venture agreement for the development of its Blawn Mountain alunite asset.
The deal will see a US$200,000 exclusivity payment paid to SOPerior to secure the transaction. Once received, process engineering is slated to commence.
“Initial project capacity estimates of 70,000 plus tons per year (tpy) (sulfate of potash), 140,000 plus tpy alumina and 150,000 plus tpy sulphuric acid are envisioned but the actual capacity will be determined once the process engineering work is completed,” the press release notes. "With three valuable commodities being produced from processing a single ore stream it is projected that the project will yield lowest in class production costs."
SOPerior’s shares climbed 66.94 percent for the five day period to hit C$0.50.
3. Voyager Metals
Diversified exploration company Voyager Metals is currently advancing its vanadium-rich Mont Sorcier magnetite iron ore project in Chibougamau, Quebec.
Last Wednesday (December 8), Voyager told investors it has entered into an agreement to acquire 24 additional claims in the Chibougamau area that are adjacent to its staked claims containing Mont Sorcier.
The news aided in a 53.25 percent share price increase, and by Friday shares were priced at C$0.24.
4. CMC Metals
Explorer CMC Metals is focused on high-grade polymetallic deposits in the Yukon, BC and Newfoundland and Labrador. Its portfolio includes silver, lead and zinc prospects in the Rancheria silver district in BC.
Halfway through the week, CMC released results from a drill program at its Silver Hart project. Highlights include multiple high-grade silver-lead-zinc intersections in the TM West vein, including 2.3 meters of 4,910.8 grams per tonne (g/t) silver equivalent.
Chairman John Bossio said, “We are very pleased with the progress of delineating high-grade material in the Main Zone and results which are fulfilling our goal to establish additional resources in the Main Zone at Silver Hart.”
He added, “These results will now be integrated into our resource modelling and also help in planning further drilling which we hope to conduct in 2022.”
Shares of CMC rose 50 percent last week to end the session at C$0.13.
5. Pacific Ridge Exploration
Pacific Ridge Exploration is focused on its flagship asset, the Kliyul copper-gold project in BC's Quesnel Trough. It also holds a portfolio of assets that includes the RDP copper-gold project and the Redton copper-gold project.
Earlier this month, on December 1, the company released assay results from the first of three diamond drill holes completed during a 2021 drilling campaign at Kliyul.
Highlights from drill hole KLI-21-036 include 437 meters of 0.61 percent copper equivalent (CuEq), or 0.96 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq), comprising 0.22 percent copper and 0.6 g/t gold; the interval contains 53 meters at 0.7 percent CuEq, or 1.17 g/t AuEq, comprising 0.22 percent copper and 0.83 g/t gold.
Shares of Pacific Ridge were on the rise last week, adding 50 percent by Friday and closing at C$0.34.
