This week’s update begins with battery metals for a change, and the occasion is Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) upcoming Battery Day.

Scheduled for this coming Tuesday (September 22), company CEO Elon Musk has said Battery Day will be “one of the most exciting days in Tesla’s history.”

What exactly does that mean? So far it’s not entirely clear, but there have been plenty of hints at what could happen at Battery Day — one prevalent rumor is that Tesla will announce a million-mile battery.

Speaking to INN’s Priscila Barrera, Simon Moores of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence said he believes that at Battery Day Tesla will showcase how far it’s come in understanding the lithium-ion battery — among other things, he expects to see the company showcase a new way of producing lithium-ion battery cells.

“The investor focus to date has been on a blend of autopilot software and volumes of vehicles, but this Battery Day will show just how important the lithium-ion battery is” — Simon Moores, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

Importantly, Simon did note that Tesla’s path won’t be without hurdles — he pointed to raw material availability as a key issue for the company.

We can’t skip precious metals entirely, so let’s take a brief foray into silver. Last weekend, I attended the inaugural SilverFest, held online by Arcadia Economics. The event featured many well-known names in the sector, and one memorable panel brought stock picks from David Morgan of the Morgan Report, along with Peter Spina and Chris Marchese of GoldSeek and SilverSeek.

Morgan chose MAG Silver (TSX:MAG,NYSEAMERICAN:MAG), while Spina picked Fortuna Silver Mines (TSX:FVI,NYSE:FSM) and Marchese went with SilverCrest Metals (TSX:SIL,NYSEAMERICAN:SILV). And if you want more silver stock picks, click through to see additional coverage of SilverFest.

Sticking with silver, this week we followed up on one of our Twitter questions from the summer.

We found out previously that most of our audience believes silver will take out its all-time high this year — so this week we asked what month that could happen. By the time the poll closed, December was by far the most popular answer; no respondents chose September.

In the marijuana space this week, INN’s Bryan Mc Govern looked at the five American states that will be voting on cannabis measures in the November election.

The states of Arizona, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey and South Dakota will all be asking their constituents to make decisions when they cast their ballots, although each state is voting on different legislation (and in some cases more than one piece of legislation).

Experts are particularly interested to see what happens in New Jersey due to its proximity to New York. Public Question No. 1 will ask voters to legalize recreational sales in the state, a measure that is already getting strong support in the area.

“Public Question No. 1 would introduce a state sales tax for recreational cannabis products and would make it so the authority overseeing medical sales would also regulate the new adult-use products” — Bryan Mc Govern, INN.

