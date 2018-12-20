Silver Tumbles Following Fourth Fed Hike Announcement

The Fed’s move to hike interest rates to 2.5 percent pushed silver down. However, next year’s outlook leaves hope for the white metal.









After two days of meetings regarding monetary policy, the US Federal Reserve decided on Wednesday (December 19) to increase interest rates for the fourth and final time this year.

The Fed lifted the target federal funds rate by 25 basis points from 2.25 percent to 2.50 percent, causing the price of silver to decline following the hike announcement. This will be the Fed’s ninth hike in two years, with the central bank making the decision to increase interest rates despite a stock-market selloff and stern warnings from US President Donald Trump.

“The Federal Reserve, in their statement, remarked that they see a stable economy with low unemployment, strong household spending and an inflation rate which is within the targeted range. Given this outlook, it’s no surprise that they raised rates by 0.25 percent, up to 2.5 percent overall,” Brian Leni, founder of Junior Stock Review, told the Investing News Network.

Will silver rebound? Find out why in your free report. Get My Free Report

The hike put further pressure on the white metal in a year that saw it drop almost 14 percent. 2018 had investors abandoning precious metals such as silver and gold as safe-havens during times of geopolitical turmoil. Rather, they favored the greenback as their safety net.

In addition to today’s interest rate hike, the markets also reacted to the Federal Reserve’s guidance regarding interest rates for 2019. Jerome Powell, chairman of the central bank, noted that he expects the Fed to hike interest rates twice in 2019, down from the previously expected three hikes.

Policymakers also alluded that they may soon pause their monetary tightening campaign, noting a median projection of one move in 2020.

This slowdown will more than likely deter the US dollar from making more gains and will allow silver to make up for some of the loss it experienced throughout most of the year.

“I believe that further rate hikes in 2019 will be met with a lot of volatility and, ultimately, could be the tipping point for a 2008-style crash. Given that the market might see this coming, however, the black swan is most likely to come from another source,” Leni explained.

Adding, “[i]t’s anyone’s guess as to how this plays out, but I think it’s safe to say, given the outlook, 2019 should be a good year for precious metals.”

Following the end of the two-day meeting in Washington, Powell explained, “economic activity has been rising at a strong rate.” He also noted that despite an outlook that is “roughly balanced,’’ potential threats from a softening world economy remain.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), “will continue to monitor global economic and financial developments and assess their implications for the economic outlook,” the statement said.

Additionally, the committee changed some key language in their statement, saying that it “judges that some further gradual increases” in rates will probably be needed. This is an alteration from previous language saying the FOMC “expects that further gradual increases” would be required.

“I believe that there will be a price to pay for the monetary policies that the Fed has adopted over the last 10 years, and at some point, there will have to be reconciliation. In saying this, I have no idea when the reconciliation will occur, but I do think we are getting closer,” Leni noted.

As of 10:20 a.m. EST on Thursday (December 20), silver was down 0.07 percent, trading at US$14.77 per ounce.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Nicole Rashotte, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.