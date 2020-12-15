Silver

VIDEO — Peter Krauth, Gwen Preston: Silver’s Perfect Setup, How to Jump In

- December 15th, 2020
“(Silver) has a place in everybody’s portfolio,” said Peter Krauth, whose new silver-focused newsletter will launch in January.

With the setup for silver looking positive heading into 2021, Peter Krauth and Gwen Preston are teaming up to start a silver-focused newsletter in the new year.

Ahead of the launch, Krauth and Preston spoke to the Investing News Network about what makes silver so compelling and what options investors have for entering this exciting market.

“Look at everything, but certainly look very closely at silver. It has a place in everybody’s portfolio,” said Krauth. He’ll be taking the lead on Silver Stock Investor, which will be under the Resource Maven banner.

Highlighting the white metal’s future potential, Krauth pointed to its noteworthy performance this year.

“If you look at how silver performed this year, from say the March bottom to the August peak, we were looking at something like a 140 percent return in silver versus gold‘s 38 percent return,” he said.

“Thirty-eight percent versus 140 (percent) shows you how silver can clearly easily outperform gold in rallies and in longer-term bull markets.”

When asked about silver’s precious and industrial sides, Preston noted that they work together to create a compelling set of drivers for the metal. “What’s so interesting for silver is that because it is also an industrial metal, it gets the safety buy, but then it gets extra lift from the recovery buy,” she explained.

“And this time around we have even more reason to lean into that or to believe that will be the case, because in a (Joe) Biden White House … there’s lots of reasons to expect more emphasis on green energy and those sorts of things. Silver is needed across the industrial world, but especially in that green category. So it really is sort of a perfect storm.”

The pair also touched on how to enter the market, noting that although the universe of silver-focused stocks is fairly small, there are options available for all types of investors.

Watch the interview above for more on silver from Krauth and Preston.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

