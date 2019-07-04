Northern Lights Resources Completes a $171,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement









Northern Lights Resources Corp. (CSE:NLR)(the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement financing of 3,420,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.05 per Unit, for total gross proceeds of $171,000 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a “Share”) and one full share purchase warrant (each a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable into one Share at a price of $0.075 per Share for 24 months following the date of issue of the Units.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for general working capital purposes.

No finder’s fee was paid in connection with the Offering.

The Units and underlying securities are subject to the usual four months and a day hold period in accordance with applicable securities legislation and CSE requirements.

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth oriented exploration and development company that is advancing the Medicine Springs Project located in Nevada. Northern Lights is earning a 100% equity interest in the Medicine Springs Project, a prospective silver – zinc – lead property located in southeastern Elko County, Nevada.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of “NLR” on the CSE. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the terms and conditions of the proposed private placement; use of funds; the business and operations of the Company after the proposed closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the mineral exploration industry. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President

Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 608 6163 Or Jason Bahnsen,

Chief Executive Officer

Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Click here to connect with Northern Lights Resources (CSE:NLR) for an Investor Presentation.