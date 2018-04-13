Alexco Announces New Board Member

Clynt Nauman, Alexco CEO and Chairman commented, “We are very pleased to have Karen join our Board. With over 25 years of experience working in the mining sector focussing on environmental and sustainability matters as well as First Nations and community work, we look forward to Karen being an important contributor to the growth of our overall business including our environmental business, AEG.”

About Alexco

Alexco owns 100% of the high-grade Keno Hill Silver District (“KHSD”) in Canada’s Yukon. Alexco published an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) in March 2017 which anticipates the sequential development of four high grade silver deposits over an eight year mine life to produce more than a million tonnes with an average grade of 843 grams per tonne (“g/t”), 3.3% lead and 4.2% zinc. Silver production is anticipated to be approximately 3.5 million ounces per year.

Employing a unique business model, the Alexco Environmental Group also provides mine-related environmental services, remediation technologies and reclamation and mine closure services to both government and industry clients.

