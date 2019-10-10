White Gold Featured in Article by MotherlodeTV

White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO,OTC:WHGOF,FRA:29W) has been featured in a sponsored article published by MotherlodeTV.









The article covered White Gold’s recent exploration work on its various properties in the Yukon’s White Gold district. White Gold holds one of the largest land positions in the area at over one million acres. In the article, White Gold drew attention to its most recent results at the Ryan’s Surprise discovery area, which resides on the company’s White Gold project. The Ryan’s Surprise discovery is located two kilometers west of the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits, which have a combined resource of over 1.5 million gold ounces. Highlights from the drilling at Ryan’s Surprise include 6.09 meters grading 20.64 g/t gold and 13.17 meters grading 5.02 g/t gold.

Despite the positive results, White Gold CEO David D’Onofrio believes that the company has more discoveries to make before bringing in a major. Another area of interest the company has been working on this year has been in the JP Ross project, which houses the Vertigo discovery. The company is currently drilling at Vertigo and expects to release results in the near term. The company has also identified new targets on its various properties as the exploration season has progressed.

“Every year we find new highly prospective targets, and bring advanced assets closer to that finish line for a major,” said D’Onofrio. “We have done a tremendous amount of work this year, which is ongoing and are looking forward to receiving the results in the coming weeks and months.”

