Interview by Priscila Barrera; article text by Scott Tibballs.

2019 is proving to be a more buoyant and positive environment for investors, according to the CEO of Sprott, Peter Grosskopf.

Speaking with the Investing News Network (INN) at his own conference, the Sprott Natural Resource Symposium, Grosskopf said that investors that stuck through the tough times of the last few years are now “cautiously looking at new opportunities” in the market.

He also talked about the gold price, merger and acquisition trends and shared Sprott’s best and worst investments in 2019.

Are gold stocks a good idea for 2019?

On the gold price, he said that investors were moving to hedge their money in the precious metal, driving prices up.

“I think there’s a growing awareness by other fund managers but also the general markets that this negative yielding debt that we’ve seen globally is, for very strange reasons, required now. And in that kind of market, there’s more risk than general markets are pricing in, and I think investors are moving to gold as a hedge for that.”

He also predicted that, with technical resistance broken for the gold price, it would be even higher by the end of this year.

In other commodities, he said there was scope for battery metals to have a bounce in value after significant corrections.

For the bit you were waiting for, Grosskopf said that for Sprott, Kirkland Lake Gold (TSX:KL) was proving to be the best investment in 2019 (and 2017, and 2018), but that Sprott would need to find something new soon as three years of positive returns was a good run.

He was a little more coy on worst investments, saying that, while Sprott’s investments in Australian companies had yielded many positive returns, in 2019 some of them had “stumbled” and earned the title of worst performing investment this year.

Watch the full interview with Peter Grosskopf above. INN’s full playlist for the Sprott event can be found on YouTube.

