Vangold Mining Announces Private Placement

Vangold Mining Corp (TSXV:VAN; OTC:VGLDF) (the “Company” or “Vangold”) announces a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 10,000,000 shares at a price of $0.05 per share for gross proceeds of up to $500,000, to investors in British Columbia, Ontario and such other jurisdictions as may. Finders fees may be payable in connection with this private placement.

Vangold intends to use the proceeds for potential property acquisitions, continued development of its Pinguico mine project and for general working capital.

Closing of the proposed Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. All the securities issuable will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing.

About Vangold Mining Corp.

Vangold is a development-stage silver and gold company with ten mining concessions in the Guanajuato, Mexico Mining District. Vangold is targeting the El Pinguico and Veta Madre epithermal vein structures that have been the source ore body for the El Pinguico mine its production plans by bringing the historic El Pinguico mine back online. Having an acquisition focus, targeting advanced mineral properties and the pursuit of near production opportunities will continue to fuel our growth.

