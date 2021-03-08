5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: St. James Rises 30 Percent

Last week’s top-gaining mining stocks on the TSXV were Sintana Energy, PetroFrontier, Gratomic, North Peak Resources and St. James Gold.









The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) trended downward last week, closing on Friday (March 5) at 919.09 after opening at 1,039.47 on Monday (March 1).

Last week brought downward momentum for many commodities, including gold, which dropped below US$1,700 per ounce, reaching its lowest level since mid-2020.

Oil prices, however, have trended higher in the first week of March, with Brent crude rising above US$70 per barrel on Sunday (March 7). The increase came after top oil exporter Saudi Arabia said there had been an attack on the country’s energy facilities, pulling security of global supply into question.

The TSXV-listed mining stocks below saw the biggest share price moves last week:

Sintana Energy (TSXV:SEI)

PetroFrontier (TSXV:PFC)

Gratomic (TSXV:GRAT)

North Peak Resources (TSXV:NPR)

St. James Gold (TSXV:LORD)

Here’s a look at what may have moved their share prices over the last five days.

1. Sintana Energy

Oil and gas exploration company Sintana Energy has a portfolio of assets in the VMM-37 block of Colombia’s Magdalena Basin. It did not release any news last week and has had a quiet year so far, but its share price leaped 52.38 percent during the period to close at C$0.16.

2. PetroFrontier

PetroFrontier describes itself as a junior energy company that is focused on developing two Mannville heavy oil plays in Alberta’s Cold Lake and Wabasca areas.

Last Tuesday (March 2), the company secured a credit facility that will allow it to meet its drilling commitments. A commitment letter provides for advances of up to C$2 million from a syndicate of lenders, including PetroFrontier insiders Kasten Energy and Paul Cheung.

The company’s share price rose 43.75 percent last week to end at C$0.12.

3. Gratomic

Exploration and advanced materials company Gratomic has two graphite projects: Aukam in Namibia and Buckingham in Quebec. The company has two offtake deals for Aukam, which covers a historical vein graphite mine, and is solidifying plans to micronize and spheronize graphite from the asset.

Last Wednesday (March 3), Gratomic granted 8,850,000 options to company directors, officers, employees and consultants; the options are exercisable at C$1.54 per share for five years. Gratomic’s share price rose 36.75 percent last week, reaching C$1.60.

4. North Peak Resources

Gold-focused North Peak Resources’ goal is to acquire low-cost, long-life mining operations in politically safe jurisdictions. Formerly known as Interbit, the company changed its business focus in mid-2020.

There was no news from North Peak last week, but it increased 33.85 percent to finish at C$0.87.

5. St. James Gold

St. James Gold has an option to acquire 20 claims covering 1,791 acres in North-Central Newfoundland, as well as an option to acquire 28 claims covering 1,730 acres in the central part of the province.

The company provided a corporate update last week, saying it is looking to acquire new mineral licenses and has targeted two areas of major gold exploration activity. St. James believes Newfoundland is an emerging underexplored gold district. Its share price rose 30.45 percent last week to close at C$2.40.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: Gratomic is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.