5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Scottie Hits Gold in New Year

The top gainers on the TSXV last week were Dunnedin Ventures, Hannan Metals, Scottie Resources, Eskay Mining and GFG Resources.









Last Friday (January 3), the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was trading at 589.22 points — up by 1.35 points over the previous day. The Friday before it was just above 560 points.

News from around the world this past week was drowned out by developments between the US and Iran, with the US claiming responsibility for the assassination of a high-ranking Iranian general in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport. Iran has vowed revenge.

Oil, gold and silver were all up as of Friday, with the oil price jumping from just above US$61 a barrel to almost US$64 immediately after the news broke in the Middle East.

Looking at the TSXV, here are the top five weekly stocks in the resources and energy sectors, with the majority of them focused on precious metals:

Dunnedin Ventures (TSXV: DVI )

Hannan Metals (TSXV: HAN )

Scottie Resources (TSXV: SCOT )

Eskay Mining (TSXV: ESK )

GFG Resources (TSXV: GFG )

Read on to find out more about what each company has been up to lately.

Dunnedin Ventures

Dunnedin Ventures has four projects on its books, including three copper projects in British Columbia and Arizona, and a diamond project in Nunavut, which it lists as its priority.

Nunavut’s Kahuna has pride of place on the company’s website, but it’s the MPD copper-porphyry project in British Columbia that has been getting the most attention. The most recent release about MPD, which came in mid-December, concerns the completion of Dunnedin’s first drill program there. Assay results are expected this month.

Dunnedin was trading up by 57.14 percent on the TSXV at the end of last week, reaching C$0.11.

Hannan Metals

Hannan Metals is a base metals exploration company that also has interests in silver. It has mineral claims in Peru, where it’s focused on copper-silver mineralization, and it has 100 percent ownership of the County Clare zinc–lead-silver project in Ireland.

Towards the end of last month, the company doubled its land holding in the Sacanche area in Peru, where it has its 100 percent owned San Martin project. Shortly after that, the company announced a private placement intended to raise funds for its Peruvian exploration programs.

Hannan Metals was trading at C$0.21 by last Friday, up by 50 percent over the week prior.

Scottie Resources

Scottie Resources is a gold and silver exploration company focused on the past-producing Scottie mine in British Columbia’s prolific Golden Triangle, where it has a total of 18,500 hectares of claims.

On Friday, the company reported the intersection of 73.32 grams per metric ton (g/t) gold and 71.01 g/t silver over 4.38 meters at its Bow property, which is near the Scottie mine.

The company was trading at C$0.22 by the end of last week after gaining 48.28 percent.

Eskay Mining

Toronto-based Eskay Mining is focused on the exploration and development of base metals projects in British Columbia, within the Golden Triangle.

The company last posted news on December 5 of last year, when it closed a non-brokered private placement that raised C$442,000 to be used as general working capital.

Eskay was trading up by 43.75 percent last Friday, reaching C$0.23.

GFG Resources

GFG Resources is a gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of projects in Wyoming and Ontario, namely the Rattlesnake Hills gold project in Wyoming, and the Pen and Dore gold projects in Ontario.

The company’s latest release was in early December of last year, when it identified a new gold target at Pen, which is located near Timmins.

GFG was trading at C$0.42 last Friday — an increase of 43.1 percent over the previous week of trading.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the basic materials and energy sectors are considered.

