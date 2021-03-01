Last week’s top-gaining TSXV mining stocks were Red Pine, Chilean Metals, Stratabound Minerals, Beauce Gold Fields and Vertical Exploration.









The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) closed last Friday (February 26) at 1,018.42, down from its open of 1,100.48 at the start of the week.

In the commodities space, gold fell below US$1,800 per ounce last week, while its sister metal silver briefly neared the US$30 per ounce mark before dropping back below US$27.

Base metals fared better, with copper continuing its hot streak by registering a 10 year high.

The TSXV-listed mining stocks below saw the biggest share price moves last week:

Red Pine Exploration (TSXV:RPX)

Chilean Metals (TSXV:CMX)

Stratabound Minerals (TSXV:SB)

Beauce Gold Fields (TSXV:BGF)

Vertical Exploration (TSXV:VERT)

Here’s a look at what may have moved their share prices over the last five days.

1. Red Pine Exploration

Precious metals-focused Red Pine Exploration has honed its effort on Ontario, Canada, where its flagship Wawa gold project is located. According to the company, the property is home to several former mines with combined historic production of 120,000 ounces of gold.

Last Tuesday (February 23), Red Pine entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement to acquire the remaining interest in Wawa; previously its stake in the project sat at 63.31 percent. The company’s share price rose 125 percent last week to close at C$0.09.

2. Chilean Metals

Exploration company Chilean Metals holds copper-gold and battery metals properties in Chile and Canada. Its key assets include a pending 80 percent interest in the NISK project in Quebec’s James Bay area; NISK is centered on nickel, copper, cobalt and platinum-group elements.

Last Thursday (February 25), the company received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to acquire 80 percent of NISK via a series of option payments and work commitments. Chilean Metals’ share price increased 104.88 percent during the period to end at C$0.42.

3. Stratabound Minerals

Stratabound Minerals is focused on high-potential gold and copper projects in North America, with assets in jurisdictions including the Yukon and New Brunswick.

On Thursday of last week, the company reported initial assay results for the first six of 15 drill holes completed at its Captain copper-cobalt-gold-silver deposit in New Brunswick. Stratabound’s share price leaped 66.67 percent over the five day period to close at C$0.30.

4. Beauce Gold Fields

As it name suggests, Beauce Gold Fields is focused on placer to hard-rock exploration in the Beauce region of Southern Quebec, Canada. The company’s flagship property is the St-Simon-les-Mines gold project, which it says is the site of Canada’s first gold rush.

The latest news from Beauce came on February 19, when it closed a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $415,800. Last week, the company’s share price rose 63.16 percent to finish at C$0.31.

5. Vertical Exploration

Vertical Exploration states that its goal is to identify, acquire and advance high-potential mining prospects in North America. Its main property is the Quebec-based St-Onge wollastonite property. Wollastonite is an industrial mineral comprised chemically of calcium, silicon and oxygen.

Last Monday (February 22), Vertical Exploration reported “positive and encouraging results” from a wollastonite research and development program undertaken with Agrinova. The company’s share price rose 60 percent during the period, finishing at C$0.20.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: Chilean Metals is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.