Metals Weekly Round-Up: Gold Falls to 6 Month Low

A positive economic outlook amid the continued global vaccine roll out continued to weigh on gold for the final week of February.

A rally in the US Treasury Yield added more downward pressure on the yellow metal which sunk to a six month low, shedding 9.4 percent year-to-date and 12 percent since August.

The rest of the precious metals also fell lower during the week, while the base metals registered a broad increase.

Concern over inflation, which is traditionally a catalyst to gold, has had the reverse effect of late, as Treasury Yields reap the benefit of global governments starting the process of reopening.

“The overall picture looks dire, gold is now in danger of a material move lower, if yields rise again,” Jeffrey Halley, OANDA senior market analyst told Reuters.

Rising interest rates are another factor that is contributing to gold’s recent drop. However, according to the World Gold Council (WGC) the inflationary tone could be a catalyst to higher prices down the road.

“While higher interest rates may continue to pose headwinds for gold in the short and medium term, inflation expectations are also likely to move higher,” reads a Friday (February 26) note from the WGC. “Historically, gold has performed well in high inflationary environments globally.”

An ounce of gold was priced at US$1,719.46 at 11:26 a.m. EST.

After nearing the US$30 early in the week, silver prices were on the decline Friday. By mid-day the white metal lost 6.6 percent from the previous sessions high.

Silver’s association with gold has weighed on the metal recently. Although a resurgence in industrial demand is forecasted to benefit the dual metal as the year progresses.

At 11:50 a.m. EST silver was moving for US$26.67 per ounce.

Platinum prices spiked to a five-year high last week and spent the final week of the month slipping lower. The higher threshold proved unsustainable as prices dropped from US$1,291 to US$1,169 per ounce. The correction has been attributed to investors recalculating demand for the automotive metal.

Similarly, palladium also rallied to a four-week high when values reached US$2,344 Thursday. Prices for the metal dipped dramatically when markets opened Friday, driving palladium to a two month low of US$2,186 per ounce.

Platinum was selling for US$1,172 at 11:59 a.m. EST, while palladium was valued at US$2,180.

Copper prices soared to a 10-year high of US$9,614 per tonne, rising 21 percent since the beginning of the year. The red metal is profiting from supply constraints and increasing demand.

Some of the positivity was lost Friday, as the metal moved lower and Chilean mining major Codelco announced its production was higher than forecasted in 2020.

Copper was sitting at US$9,201 Friday morning.

Zinc rebounded from a two month low it registered in early February moving north of US$2,800 per tonne. Lead also spent the last week of the month edging higher, when it climbed from US$2,103 per tonne to US$2,158.50.

Both metals recent price positivity may be related to a dramatic decline in output for both in 2020.

“World zinc mine production fell by 5.9 percent year on year to 12.14 million tonnes last year, while global lead mine output dropped by 5 percent year on year to 4.48 million tonnes,” according to data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group.

Efforts to combat COVID-19 were cited as the contributing factor for the significant drop in production.

Zinc was priced at US$2,894.50, and lead was valued US$2,158.50 on the last trading day of the month.

Nickel values started the week at a five-year high, when prices surpassed US$19,000 per tonne. Following word that Russian nickel, copper and palladium miner Nornickel (MCX:GMKN) suspended production at two of its mines due to water inflows.

“Partial suspension of the Oktyabrsky mine was required as a preventive measure to ensure the safety of our employees,” Sergey Dyachenko, COO and vice president said. “Operations at the Taimyrsky mine have also been partially suspended, since there are connected underground workings between the two mines, and water has found its way into this mine’s horizon.”

Nickel ended the week at US$19,568.

Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.