5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Radius Releases Radiant Gold News

Top gainers on the TSXV last week were Radius Gold, Pure Energy Minerals, Arctic Star Exploration, Pacific Booker and Dunnedin Ventures.









At the end of last week, the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was trading up by 3.89 points or 0.65 percent, reaching 605.17 on Friday (May 3).

News last week was dominated by Venezuela, where an uprising appeared to fizzle out and incumbent (though disputed) president Nicolas Madura continues to hold on to power despite US overtures for a change in regime.

Commodities last week were back to their usual tricks; base metals were down and precious metals were up thanks to a weak US dollar.

Are gold stocks a good idea for 2019?

Get your free market forecast today

Give me my free report!

Here are the top five gainers on the TSXV last week.

Radius Gold (TSXV: RDU

Pure Energy Minerals (TSXV: PE

Arctic Star Exploration (TSXV: ADD

Pacific Booker (TSXV: BKM

Dunnedin Ventures (TSXV: DVI

Radius Gold

Gold explorer Radius is a Canada based, US and Mexico focused company with four gold and silver projects in its portfolio.

Last Wednesday (May 1), Radius announced that it has intercepted 44 metres grading 12.38 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold and 309.3 g/t of silver at its Amalia project in Mexico, where it is currently undertaking a drill program.

On the TSXV last week, Radius enjoyed a 161.29 percent surge in its share price, which was trading at C$0.40 by the end of the week.

Pure Energy Minerals

Canadian explorer and developer Pure Energy Minerals has its sights set on lithium, with a flagship lithium brine project in Clayton Valley, Nevada, ideally located next to Albemarle’s (NYSE:ALB) Silver Peak — the only producing lithium mine in North America.

On Wednesday last week, the company announced that it had entered into agreements to advance the project through an earn-in agreement for Schlumberger Limited, which would begin by building a pilot plant.

With the deal, Pure Energy was up by 28.57 percent over the course of last week, trading at C$0.09 on Friday.

Arctic Star Exploration

Arctic Star is a diamond company with a 100 percent interest in the Timantti diamond project in Finland, where it has exploration permits over the Wolf Kimberlite trend. Timantti is located near the operating Grib diamond mine in Russia.

While the company hasn’t released any new news this week, in mid-April it announced that it had snagged itself a second exploration permit for Timantii consisting of 882 hectares next to its existing 289 hectare permit.

In Toronto, Arctic Star was trading up by 28.57 percent, at C$0.09 by last Friday.

Are gold stocks a good idea for 2019?

Get your free market forecast today

Give me my free report!

Pacific Booker

Pacific Booker owns the Morrison copper-gold property in central British Columbia which it says is in the advanced stages of development. According to the company, the project would be able to yield 1.37 million pounds of copper over 21 years.

No new news this week, but the company announced details about a private placement at the end of March which gave it cash for general working capital.

The company was trading at C$3.5 last Friday after increasing by 27.27 percent over the week.

Dunnedin Ventures

Dunnedin is another company with copper projects in BC, though it also has projects in Arizona as well as interests in the Kahuna diamond project in Nunavut.

On April 29, the company announced that it had closed a private placement among other management developments.

On the TSXV, Dunnedin was trading at C$0.09 by the end of last week, up by 20 percent.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the basic materials and energy sectors are considered.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Scott Tibballs, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.