5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Calibre Mining Rises Over 15 Percent

Last week’s top-gaining stocks on the TSX were Forsys Metals, Advantage Oil and Gas, Hudbay Minerals, Calibre Mining and Athabasca Oil.









The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was on the rise last week, closing the four day trading window on Thursday (April 1) at 18,992.1.

The index was supported by the energy and mining sectors, which gained on firmer oil and gold prices.

On Thursday, gold and silver edged higher as the US dollar retreated. Copper was on track for a weekly loss, touching its lowest level in almost a month at US$8,695 per tonne.

Introducing Our NEW Gold Outlook Report BURSTING With Exclusive Information Not Found Anywhere Else. Don't Get Left Behind! Grab Your FREE Gold Report Today! Grab Your Report!

Last week’s five TSX-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:

Forsys Metals (TSX:FSY)

Advantage Oil and Gas (TSX:AAV)

Hudbay Minerals (TSX:HBM)

Calibre Mining (TSX:CXB)

Athabasca Oil (TSX:ATH)

Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.

1. Forsys Metals

Forsys Metals is focused on developing uranium projects on the African continent. Currently the explorer owns the Norasa project, which includes the fully permitted Valencia uranium project, and is also developing the Namibplaas uranium project; both are located in Namibia.

The company did not release any news last week, but shares increased 34.33 percent to end at C$0.90.

2. Advantage Oil and Gas

Calgary-based Advantage Oil and Gas is focused entirely on the development of its position in the Montney natural gas and liquids resource play.

The firm announced last Wednesday (March 31) that it has jointly developed with Allardyce Bower Consulting a breakthrough carbon capture and storage technology capable of commercial profitability at a carbon price below C$50 per tonne. Last week, shares of Advantage rose 22.77 percent to end at C$2.89.

3. Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals is a diversified mining company primarily producing copper concentrate (containing copper, gold and silver) and zinc metal. Directly and through its subsidiaries, Hudbay owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators and a zinc production facility in Northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, and Cusco, Peru; it also holds American copper projects in Arizona and Nevada.

Fear And Debt Push Gold To New Heights In 2020. What's Coming In 2021? All The Answers You NEED In Our Precious Metals Outlook Report! Grab Your FREE Report Today! Download Your Report!

Last Monday (March 29), the company announced a new discovery at its Copper World properties adjacent to its Rosemont project. The same day, Hudbay published updated mine plans for Constancia and Snow Lake and provided its annual reserve and resource update. Following the news, shares of Hudbay increased 18.31 percent to end the week at C$9.11.

4. Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining is a gold company with two 100 percent owned operating gold mines in Nicaragua.

Last Monday, the company announced updated mineral reserves and resources at its El Limon and La Libertad mining complexes in Nicaragua, showing a 202 percent increase in mineral reserves to 864,000 ounces since the end of 2019 and after 2020 depletion. Shares of Calibre Mining were up 17.57 percent on the news, trading at C$1.74 by the end of the five day period.

5. Athabasca Oil

Alberta-based energy company Athabasca Oil is focused on the development of thermal and light oil assets. Situated in Alberta’s Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, the company has a significant land base of extensive, high-quality resources.

Last week, Athabasca Oil did not release any company news, but still saw its share price increase 17.39 percent to C$0.54.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.