High Priority Gold Targets to be drilled at Leonora South

Asra Minerals (ASR:AU) has announced High Priority Gold Targets to be drilled at Leonora South

2025 Exploration Update Tennant Creek

King River Resources (KRR:AU) has announced 2025 Exploration Update Tennant Creek

Gold bars with text: "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Avanti Gold Gains 158 Percent on Misisi Settlement

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

Statistics Canada released its June Labour Force Survey on Friday (July 11). The data indicated that 83,000 new jobs were added to the workforce, led by 34,000 new employees in the wholesale and retail trade category and a 17,000 worker rise in the healthcare and social assistance category.

In other positive news for the Canadian job market, the overall employment rate rose by 0.1 percent to 60.9 percent, while the unemployment rate declined by 0.1 percent to 6.9 percent.

Gold bar on nuggets with "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks" text overlay.

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Yandal Shares Double on Arrakis Drilling Results

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of Australia’s top-performing mining stocks on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.

This week's top-performing stocks list is dominated by oil and gas companies, alongside gold and lithium companies.

In Australian mining news, the Fair Work Commission ruled that BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) must raise the wages of 2,200 workers at three coal mines in Queensland. The workers in question were employed indirectly through a hiring firm and were being paid significantly less than their peers working directly under BHP.

The case was brought by two worker's unions and based on the Same Job, Same Pay reforms made by the government last year. To align wages, the FWC ruled BHP must raise the labour hire employees' wages by AU$30,000 each.

Pilbara region, Western Australia, Australia.

Pilbara 2.0: Inside Australia’s Newest Gold Frontier

The Central Pilbara region of Western Australia is undergoing a quiet revolution that is rapidly reshaping the global gold exploration landscape.

Once dismissed as a technically challenging and geologically inconsistent terrain, Pilbara is now emerging as one of the world’s most exciting new gold frontiers and drawing serious attention from institutional investors, driven by transformative discoveries, a maturing geological model and a wave of junior explorers tapping into underexplored intrusive-hosted systems.

Anchored by the multimillion-ounce Hemi discovery — one of the most significant gold finds in Australia in over a decade — this region is not just proving its geological potential, but also demonstrating the kind of scale, consistency and margin profile that modern gold investors seek. As the discovery window remains wide open and valuations are still accessible, the Central Pilbara presents a rare opportunity for early exposure to what may become one of Australia’s next tier-one gold districts.

Maritime Resources (TSXV:MAE)

Maritime Resources: A Low-risk Path to Gold Production in One of the World’s Top Mining Jurisdictions

A mining truck within the outline of Australia's map on a clear day.

Is Australia on the Brink of a New Mining Super Cycle?

Mining remains as a cornerstone of Australia’s GDP and export earnings, but current global challenges such as trade disputes and price changes may be straining its foundations.

A recent FocusEconomics report tackled Australia’s resource wealth, tracing from the gold rushes of the 1850s to the iron ore and coal booms of the 21st century.

×