2020 was certainly a year for the history books. When asked for one word to sum up how the last 12 months have been for mining, Thom Calandra of the Calandra Report went with “cray-cray.”

“I would have to say cray-cray. You know, the kids say cray-cray, as in the bitcoin market right now is cray-cray — the commodities market in 2020 was cray-cray,” he said.

Looking forward to 2021, there are a number of mining stocks that are on his radar.

Among others, Calandra mentioned nickel-focused Clean TeQ Holdings (ASX:CLQ,OTCQX:CTEQF) and metallurgical coal miner American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC). He spoke about his longtime holdings Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN,OTCQX:IVPAF) and Xtra-Gold Resources (TSX:XTG,OTCQB:XTGRF) as well.

Calandra is also interested in gold and silver producers right now, which is said is unusual for him.

“I’ve been moving a little more toward producers, a little more toward gold and silver producers, which is very unlike the Calandra Report and me,” he explained. “That’s because look at the income that’s coming in now from some of these companies … their cash flows are surging because of the gold price and silver price, and so I’m on the hunt for cheap or relatively cheap small producers.”

When asked to share his best advice for investors in 2021, Calandra said he thinks it will be another unpredictable year that could take some stocks multiple times higher.

“I’d try to carve out a little more of your cash or portfolio for an intensely speculative part, whether it’s biopharma, mining, steel — it could even be media,” he commented.

Watch the interview above for more from Calandra on how he invests and what 2021 could bring.

