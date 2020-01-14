Talisker Appoints Morris Prychidny as Director

Talisker Resources Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Morris Prychidny to the Company’s board of directors.









Talisker Resources Ltd. (“Talisker” or the “Company”) (CSE:TSK, OTCQB:TSKFF) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Morris Prychidny to the Company’s board of directors.

Morris Prychidny is a Chartered Accountant with more than 35 years of experience in the mining, entertainment and real estate industries. Mr. Prychidny brings strong portfolio management, accounting and capital markets expertise to the Company. He is the current Chairman of Nighthawk Gold Corp., a TSX listed mining company, Director and Audit Committee member of Fountain Asset Corp. and Northfield Capital Corporation, both TSX Venture listed companies and a former director, Audit Chairman and member of the Special Committee of Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. which was acquired by Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd for $338 million in 2019. He is also a director and asset manager of Orion Capital Incorporated, a Toronto-based asset management company with a focus on investing in the junior mining and real estate sectors and a director of Woodbine Downs Limited. Mr. Prychidny holds a Bachelor of Economics from the University of Western Ontario.

Terry Harbort, President and CEO of Talisker stated, “We are very pleased that Morris is joining the board of Talisker. His extensive experience in mining, capital markets and as a public company director will be a valuable addition to the Company’s board of directors.”

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker Resources Ltd. is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker’s projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high grade gold producing mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 271,132 hectares over 286 claims, three leases and 154 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

For further information: please contact Terry Harbort, Chief Executive Officer of Talisker, at terry.harbort@taliskerresources.com or 416 361 2808.

