Sunvest Discovers New Zone of Mineralization with Chip Sample Over 0.15 Meters of 25.9 g/t Au

Sunvest Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SSS) (“Sunvest Minerals” or the “Company”) is pleased to report a new surface discovery on the Evening Star Property, located 16 kilometers southeast of Hawthorne, Nevada.

Recent assay results indicate a significant zone of gold silver and copper mineralization discovered through sampling of old workings known as the “Golden Bomber” and “Golden Eagle” prospects. The new mineralized target area is designated as “Golden Highlands (GH) Zone”.

Gold values up to 25.9 grams per tone (g/t Au), silver values up to 318.0 g/t Ag, copper peaks of 6.14% Cu were returned from surface samples over an area of approximately 300 x 200 meters (see table below). A total of 10 rock samples were taken from these new locations:

Sample # Type * Width (m) Au g/t Ag g/t Cu ppm Pb ppm Zn ppm MJM-01 Chip 0.15 25.90 102.0 10,100 4,920 157 MJM-02 Chip 0.20 0.47 46.5 3,710 3,800 222 MJM-08 Grab 1.32 6.7 3,120 1,335 48 MJM-09 Grab 14.25 143.0 7,750 5,200 246 MJM-10 Grab 13.90 318.0 14,900 1,360 118 MJM-11 Chip 0.30 1.86 1.3 189 160 270 MJM-19 Grab 1.39 244 61,400 180 4,640 CS-08 Chip 0.15 9.23 7.1 2,060 349 61 2802 Chip 0.50 0.03 2.3 4,120 67 2,420 2803 Chip 1.00 0.02 7.2 171 9 4.060

* Grab samples are selective samples and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property. Chip samples are multiple rock chips taken over a specific interval. Samples plus 1.00 Au g/t, 100 g/t or 1.00% copper are in bold.

The new zone of mineralization is hosted in granodiorite, associated with limonitic fractures and shears, druzy and vuggy quartz-calcite veining, and weak to moderate copper staining. The historic works comprise old shafts, prospect pits and trenches.

The Golden Highlands area is approximately 1.2 kilometers west-north-west of the Gold Bug zone, the principal target on the Evening Star property, with follow-up drilling planned for the first quarter of 2018 (Press Release July 25, 2017, drill hole ES 17-02 intercepting 5.3m of 0.84 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au), 105.3 g/t Ag, and 5.09 % Cu).

To the best of the Company’s knowledge there has been no drilling on the Gold Highlands targets. Crews will be returning to the site shortly to conduct additional surface exploration on the GH targets and prior to drilling commencing on the Gold Bug Zone.

“Sunvest is delighted to have discovered a new zone of mineralization, with excellent gold and silver values, which can quickly be advanced to the drill stage”, reports Mike England, President of the Company. “Sunvest’s Evening Star property represents a strategic, significant land position in the very active Pamlico mining district. Our current exploration activities are focused to test multiple targets with a drill program on the Evening Star property planned for early 2018. The Evening Star property has excellent logistics and can readily be worked year-round.”

All samples from the surface program were sent to the laboratory, ALS USA Inc, Reno, Nevada, a facility accredited by ISO/IEC 17025 (Lab 790) of the Standards Council of Canada. All samples were collected by company personnel and securely stored until delivery to ALS. This limited sampling program relies on the certified standards utilized by ALS as part of it analysis protocols. No quality assurance/quality control anomalies were noted in the analyses.

The Company also wishes to announce it has determined to not proceed with the acquisition of the Parrot Lake property (see PR dated December 14th, 2017). No shares were issued in conjunction with this transaction.

Garry Clark, P.Geo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is the independent qualified person responsible for reviewing and approving the technical contents of this press release as they pertain to the Evening Star property.

