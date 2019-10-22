Skeena Resources Reports Positive Drill Results for Gold Project

Gold

Canadian explorer Skeena Resources (TSXV:SKE,OTC:SKREF) has released the additional drill results from its 2019 Phase I surface drilling program at the Eskay Creek project located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.

As quoted from the press release:

Two surface drill rigs are being used for the 2019 Phase I program in the 21A, 21E and 22 Zones to infill and upgrade areas of Inferred resources to the Indicated classification. Drill hole results reported in this release are from the 21A Zone and include results from a Lower Mudstone horizon, below the current Eskay Creek resource.

Phase I Eskay Creek Drilling Highlights

312.81 g/t Au, 95 g/t Ag (314.07 g/t AuEq) over 2.21 m (SK-19-063)
Including: 1,380.00 g/t Au, 322 g/t Ag (1,384.29 g/t AuEq) over 0.50 m
3.34 g/t Au, 56 g/t Ag (4.09 g/t AuEq) over 37.50 m (SK-19-065)
4.02 g/t Au, 79 g/t Ag (5.07 g/t AuEq) over 30.50 m (SK-19-066)
Including: 68.40 g/t Au, 342 g/t Ag (72.96 g/t AuEq) over 1.00 m

