Sanatana Commences Exploration on the Gold Rush Project and Receives Positive Check Sample Assays

Sanatana Resources Inc. (“Sanatana” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced exploration on its newly acquired Gold Rush project (the “Gold Rush Project”) in the Timmins Region of Ontario. (See news release of July 7, 2020).

As part of the Company’s due diligence, consultant geologist Kevin Kivi, P.Geo visited the Gold Rush Project and took grab samples from the Lalonde East Shear zone to verify gold reported previously by prospectors. Nine grab samples of quartz, chlorite and sericite veins mineralized with sulphides were collected and hand-delivered to ALS Minerals in Thunder Bay, Ontario for analysis. Six samples reported over 1 g/t Au and two reported 4.01 g/t Au and 5.06 g/t Au. Three other grab samples are anomalous in gold and did not report significant values. Grab samples are selective samples meant to confirm the presence of gold. Grab samples are not indicative of the average grade of mineralization. It is encouraging that the first samples collected by Sanatana from the property report appreciable gold.

Peter Miles, CEO, states “We are pleased to be back actively working in the field and with both the successful closing of our recent private placement and positive results from our due diligence check sampling of the property we look forward to a busy exploration season.”

The Company is currently advancing the permitting required for the next phases of drilling and other exploration work. Mr. Buddy Doyle is currently on site at the Gold Rush Project planning exploration which will include prospecting, mapping, geophysics and channel sampling leading to an initial drill program once permits are in place.

Samples were assayed for gold by ALS Laboratories using method Au-AA-23, in which a 30-gram pulp is analyzed by fire assay with Atomic Absorption finish, a method best suited for trace-level gold analysis from 0.05 to 10 g/t Au in rock. ALS Laboratories is an independent laboratory accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for specific analytical procedures. The laboratory has robust quality control and quality assurance protocols in place and reports analysis of two gold standard samples and and two blank samples in the small batch of samples submitted by Sanatana. The company QP implemented secure chain of custody procedures and relied on Laboratory QA/QC for analytical precision and accuracy.

The technical information in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Kevin Kivi P.Geo. Mr. Kivi is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

About the Company

Sanatana Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company with an experienced management team and board of directors. Sanatana is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV:STA).

