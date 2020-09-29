Rover Metals Announces Advisor Compensation

Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (“Rover Metals” or the “Company”) announces that further to its release of September 24, 2020, it has applied to the Toronto Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) to seek approval of a common shares for services agreement with Abingdon Capital, for $2,500 per month in Advisor services (the “Abingdon Agreement”).









Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV:ROVR, OTCQB:ROVMF) (“Rover Metals” or the “Company”) announces that further to its release of September 24, 2020, it has applied to the Toronto Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) to seek approval of a common shares for services agreement with Abingdon Capital, for $2,500 per month in Advisor services (the “Abingdon Agreement”). The Abingdon Agreement is subject to approval by the TSXV, including the per share value of the common shares. If approved, the Company intends to make settlement of Abingdon Agreement on a quarterly basis. Any future common shares issued pursuant to the Abingdon Agreement will be subject to the required regulatory hold period. This is an initial press release. The Company plans to issue a further press release once it has completed the pending conditions and provide the information prescribed by applicable policies of the TSXV related to the Abingdon Agreement.

Judson Culter, CEO at Rover Metals, states “the Abingdon Capital team, based in Toronto, ON, are key team members that will help the Company execute its growth strategy in Eastern Canada.” Abingdon Capital Abingdon Capital Corporation (“Abingdon Capital”) is a boutique provider of innovative corporate finance & advisory solutions. Abingdon offers advisory services to public and private companies including traditional equity, M&A, debt advisory, but has unique capabilities with extensive cross-border expertise and relationships with decision-makers across the globe. Abingdon works closely in partnership with select clients to identify and unlock market opportunities and is a registered Exempt Market Dealer (EMD) with the Ontario Securities Commission.

About Rover Metals

Rover Metals is a precious metals exploration company specialized in North American precious metal resources, that is currently advancing the gold potential of its existing projects.

