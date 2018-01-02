Renforth Completes Parbec Drill Program and Financing

Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (“Renforth” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the 2017 Parbec drill program finished on Dec 22, 2017 with a total of 1265m drilled to complete 7 of the planned drillholes. A total of 948 samples were cut and delivered to Bourlemaque Assay Laboratory of Val d’Or, Quebec where they will be assayed using fire assay with a gravimetric finish for any results over limit (a fire assay result greater than 10 g/t Au).

Renforth is also pleased to announce that in December of 2017 a total of $916,480 was raised in a second closing of the non-brokered financing announced on Nov. 29, 2017. This closing resulted in the issuance of 3,350,000 common share units and 12,483,000 flow through units. Combined with the previously announced (December 14, 2017) closing of $148,500 this brings the total financed in December 2017 by Renforth to $1,064,980. Using these funds Renforth will shortly resume drilling at Parbec with planned holes and making the January 2018 property payment due under the Parbec option agreement.

Brian H. Newton P.Geo, a “qualified person” as per the requirements laid out in National Instrument 43-101 has read and approved the technical information found in this press release.

Le présent communiqué est disponible en français sur la page web de Renforth.

For further information please contact:

Renforth Resources Inc.

Nicole Brewster

President and Chief Executive Officer

C:416-818-1393

E: [email protected]

#200 – 65 Front St. E, Toronto, ON M5E 1B5

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘plan’, ‘expect’, ‘believe’, ‘anticipate’, ‘estimate’, ‘intend’ and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company’s securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Click here to connect with Renforth Resources (CSE:RFR) for an Investor Presentation.