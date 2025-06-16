Forte Minerals (CSE: CUAU)

Forte Minerals Corp. Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement Offering

Forte Minerals Corp. (Forte” or the “Company) (CSE: CUAU) (OTCQB: FOMNF) (Frankfurt: 2OA), a copper-gold exploration company focused on Peru, has successfully closed its oversubscribed non-brokered private placement, raising gross proceeds of C$2,690,000.

A C$2.4 million financing was initially announced on May 23, 2025. It was met with high investor demand, resulting in the issuance of 6,725,000 units at a price of C$0.40 per unit, and within the right of increase reserved by the Company.

Each unit consisted of one common share (a “Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share at an exercise price of C$0.60 until June 13, 2027.

The Warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry if the Company’s shares close at or above C$0.90 for 20 consecutive trading days, upon which the Company may issue a notice accelerating the term of the Warrants to a period of 30 days following such notice.

All securities issued are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on December 14, 2025, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid total cash finder's fees of C$97,120.00 and issued 231,550 finder’s warrants, on the same terms as the Warrants, to certain eligible parties.

Use of Proceeds: The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to advance exploration and corporate initiatives across Forte’s portfolio, including:

  • Pucarini: Inaugural five-hole drill program (1,750m), targeting a high-sulphidation gold system. Set to kick off in July of 2025.
  • Esperanza: Magnetotelluric (MT) survey to refine drill targeting.
  • Alto Ruri: DIA drill permitting, surface geophysics (IP & CSMAT), sampling, and community agreements.
  • Working Capital

Insider Participation: Certain directors and officers of the Company participated in the Offering, subscribing for a total of 50,000 Units. This participation is considered a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101. The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(b).

President and CEO Patrick Elliott commented: “We are proud to have closed this financing above our original target, which validates market interest in Forte’s exploration strategy and our high-impact Peruvian copper-gold portfolio. We look forward to kicking off our summer drill program at Pucarini.”

ABOUT FORTE MINERALS CORP.

Forte Minerals Corp. is an exploration company with a strong portfolio of high-quality copper (“Cu”) and gold (“Au”) assets in Perú. Our strategic partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú S.A.C. (“GTR”) grants us access to a comprehensive project pipeline, enabling us to target the most promising opportunities. This collaboration focuses on historically discovered, drill-ready targets, driving significant value in Cu and Au resource development.

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including those identified by the expressions “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “should” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest management’s discussion and analysis, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management’s expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Developing a portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Peru

