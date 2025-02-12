Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

LaFleur Minerals Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement

LaFleur Minerals Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

LaFleur Minerals Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC February 12, 2025 TheNewswire - LAFLEUR MINERALS INC. ( CSE: LFLR, OTCQB: LFLRF ) (the " Company ") announces that, further to its news releases on December 11, 2024 and January 20, 2025, it has completed the second tranche of a non-brokered private placement and issued 500,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of $150,000 (the " Offering ").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a " Share ") and one Share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.55 per Warrant Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of closing (the " Closing Date "). The Warrants will be subject to an accelerated expiry upon thirty (30) business days notice from the Company in the event the closing price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange is equal to or above a price of $0.65 for ten (10) consecutive trading days anytime after four (4) months following the Closing Date.

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for the advancement of the Company's mineral properties and for general working capital purposes. The securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period in Canada expiring four (4) months and one day from the Closing Date.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR, OTCQB: LFLRF ) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. Our mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill and Property, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is over 15,000 hectares (150 km 2 ) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road with a rail line running through the property allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. Lafleur Minerals' fully-refurbished and permitted Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material at Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.

ON BEHALF OF LAFLEUR MINERALS INC.

Paul Ténière, P.Geo.
Chief Executive Officer
E: info@lafleurminerals.com

LaFleur Minerals Inc.

1500-1055 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to the use of proceeds from the Offering. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

LaFleur Minerals ComLFLR:CNXCSE:LFLRPrecious Metals Investing
LFLR:CNX
LaFleur Minerals Provides Updates on Exploration at Swanson Gold Deposit and Plans to Restart of Beacon Gold Mill

LaFleur Minerals Provides Updates on Exploration at Swanson Gold Deposit and Plans to Restart of Beacon Gold Mill

(TheNewswire)

LaFleur Minerals Inc.

VANCOUVER, B.C. TheNewswire - January 27, 2025 - LaFleur Minerals Inc. ( CSE: LFLR, OTCQB: LFLRF ) (" LaFleur Minerals " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on its 2025 exploration and development plans for its 100%-owned Swanson Gold Deposit (" Swanson ") and Beacon Gold Mill (" Beacon ") located near Val-d'Or, Québec in the Abitibi Gold Belt ( Figure 1 ).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LaFleur Minerals Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

LaFleur Minerals Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

LaFleur Minerals Inc.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RUA GOLD Announces C$5 Million Brokered Offering of Common Shares

RUA GOLD Announces C$5 Million Brokered Offering of Common Shares

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES ./

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) (" Rua Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Cormark Securities Inc., as sole agent (the " Agent "), pursuant to which the Agent has agreed to act as agent on a "best efforts" basis, in connection with the public offering of 8,333,400 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") at a price of C$0.60 per Common Share (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$5,000,040 (the " Offering "). The Offering is expected to close on or about February 20, 2025 (the " Closing Date "), or such other date as agreed upon between the Company and the Agent, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Strategic Investment and Advisory Agreement with Crescita Capital LLC

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Strategic Investment and Advisory Agreement with Crescita Capital LLC

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

February 12 2025 — Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM, FSE: 7YS0, OTC: ELMGF) (the "Company" or "Element79") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a new Investment and Advisory Agreement with Crescita Capital LLC ("Crescita"), effective February 7, 2025 . This strategic agreement includes a CDN $5 million equity drawdown facility and advisory services aimed at accelerating the Company's growth and enhancing its operational and financial objectives.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CAZ: JV Secured Over Advanced Gold Project in WA

CAZ: JV Secured Over Advanced Gold Project in WA

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced CAZ: JV Secured Over Advanced Gold Project in WA

Download the PDF here.

Phillips Find - Processing of First Ore

Phillips Find - Processing of First Ore

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Phillips Find - Processing of First Ore

Download the PDF here.

Horizon Minerals Limited Phillips Find - Processing of First Ore

Horizon Minerals Limited Phillips Find - Processing of First Ore

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an update on the development of the Phillips Find Gold Project ("Phillips Find").

HIGHLIGHTS

- Phillips Find Joint Venture (JV) Agreement in place with mining specialists BML VenturesPty Limited (BML) to develop and mine two open pits1

- All management, technical, operational and maintenance roles is being undertaken by BML with oversight by the Company

- Low financial risk JV structure with BML funding all project costs, with net cashflow after asset recovery and repayment of costs to be split 50/50 between Horizon and BML

- Mine plan involves cutbacks to two existing open pits, Newhaven and Newminster

- Mining well advanced, with over 800,000 BCM (Bank Cubic Metres) mined to date in both the Newminster and Newhaven open pits

- Existing 200,000t Toll Milling Agreement executed with FMR Investments Pty Ltd (FMR) in May 2024 to be utilised for the Phillips Find JV ore

- First ore from Phillips Find is being hauled to the Greenfields mill, with processing of the first 40,000t ore parcel due to commence next week for a period of approximately two weeks

Commenting on the mining progress, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:

"We are very pleased to be transporting our first ore from Phillips Find for treatment at the Greenfields mill. This marks another significant milestone in our journey to become a significant gold producer and demonstrates the team's commitment to executing our strategy on schedule. We are now fully manned up and the team has been making good progress.

We look forward to the next phase as we advance towards first gold production from Phillips Find and continue generating value for our shareholders in this high gold price environment."

Mining is progressing with first ore currently being hauled to the Greenfields mill. Ore was mined from both the Newminster and Newhaven open pits. The first ore parcel of approximately 40,000 tonnes is scheduled for processing which will start next week for a duration of around two weeks.

Next Steps

Haulage of the first stockpile is underway, with first gold pours and revenue due shortly. As the mining within the JV is being undertaken with BML Ventures who have sole funded the development at Phillips Find, initial revenue from gold sales will go to the JV to pay for working capital. Both parties shall receive a 50/50 distribution of net cash after asset recovery and the repayment of development costs have been covered.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0DS0X5Z7



About Horizon Minerals Limited:  

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Explorations Announces Drill Program as Remarkable Geology Supports 20,000 Meters Drilling

Opawica Explorations Announces Drill Program as Remarkable Geology Supports 20,000 Meters Drilling

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

February 11, 2025 Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica"), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects in the Abitibi gold belt, today announces plans for an extensive drill program starting on its Bazooka Property ("Bazooka") in the Abitibi Gold Belt.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×