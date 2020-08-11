Pacific Empire Samples 4.0 g/t Gold over 8.0 Metres in Trench at Jean Marie

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) is pleased to report assays received from its Jean Marie Copper-Gold-Silver-Molybdenum porphyry project









Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV:PEMC) (“Pacific Empire”, “PEMC” or the “Company”) is pleased to report assays received from its Jean Marie Copper-Gold-Silver-Molybdenum porphyry project (the “Jean Marie”) in north-central British Columbia, located 50 kilometres west of Centerra Gold Ltd.’s Mt. Milligan copper-gold mine.

Highlights:

Continuous chip sampling of hand trench 300 m south of the C zone yields 4.0 g/t gold over 8 metres, with the entire 20 metre length of trench averaging 1.7 g/t gold;

Rock sampling at A Zone includes 0.442 g/t gold and 1.3% copper; and

Rock sampling at C Zone includes 0.525 g/t gold and 1.1% copper.

An initial rock sampling program was completed on the Jean Marie for the purpose of evaluating the potential for gold in and around the historical drill-indicated copper zones. An area south of the C zone, where a 2008 rock sample along a road cut exhibited significant gold mineralization, was followed up with a 20 m hand excavated trench and systematically chip sampled over 2 metre intervals.

Anomalous gold results are associated with oxidized, locally semi-massive pyrite, arsenopyrite, and sporadic quartz-sulphide veinlets. Moderate to strong hematite, limonite and scorocite with localized jarosite comprise the oxides that are associated with gold mineralization. Further follow up is clearly warranted at this intriguing mineralized showing, both on the north and south side of the exposure at the road cut.

“We always believed there was potential for significant gold mineralization at Jean Marie and these initial results clearly support this. With a project of this scale, these results are a significant revelation for us and we will work to further expand and develop the potential for a gold-enriched copper deposit on this project,” commented Pacific Empire’s President and CEO, Brad Peters. “As we progress towards drilling in the fall it is encouraging to uncover new mineralized areas concealed beneath shallow cover, at surface.”

Historically, the A and C zones did not see systematic analyses for gold. Entire hole composites from 1974 percussion holes were assayed for gold with a high detection limit and, as such, gold was not detected. The recent collected rock samples show that there is, in fact, a significant precious metal component associated with copper mineralization, at least in part, at the A and C zones.

About the Jean Marie Project

The Jean Marie consists of 7,350 ha of contiguous mineral claims in north-central British Columbia situated 50 kilometres west of Centerra Gold Ltd.’s Mt. Milligan copper-gold mine. PEMC holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the Jean Marie. The Jean Marie straddles the contact between the Jean Marie multiphase stock and andesitic volcanics of the Late Triassic to Early Jurassic Witch Lake. Several drill-indicated zones exist on the Jean Marie, two of which have only been historically drilled to a maximum depth of 92 metres. Recent logging operations and associated infrastructure have made road-based drilling activities possible. The most recent drilling at any of the three drill indicated zones was completed at the B zone in 1997. The final hole of the 1997 program intersected 184 m @ 0.33% copper, which includes an interval of hydrothermal breccia grading 1.2% copper over 27 metres.** Numerous additional exploration targets exist on the Property, particularly along a 9 kilometre trend that extends southeasterly from the A zone.

** The Company has not verified historical drilling results but has reviewed the historical sampling and analytical procedures and has no reason to believe the historically reported results are unreliable or misleading.

QA/QC Procedures

Continuous chip samples and rock grab samples were collected and placed in polyethylene bags before being shipped to MS Analytical (“MSA”) in Langley, BC. Internal laboratory standards are checked upon analysis as a means of quality assurance. Samples were analyzed using MSA’s IMS-130 multi-element analytical package, whereby 0.5 g aliquots are subjected to an aqua-regia digest and subsequently analyzed with ICP-AES/MS. Sample were also assayed using MSA’s FAS-111 fire assay gold package, whereby a 30 g fusion is ultimately finished with AAS.

Qualified Person

Rory Ritchie, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for the Company, serves as a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.

About Pacific Empire Minerals Corp.

PEMC is an exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, that employs a “hybrid prospect generator” business model and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC. The Company’s strong portfolio of projects is a result of continuous generative work conducted since the Company’s inception in 2012.

By integrating the project generator business model with low-cost RC drilling, the company intends to leverage its portfolio by identifying, and focusing on, the highest quality projects for partnerships and advancement.

