Otso Gold: Short Runway to Gold Production in Finland

Otso Gold Corp (TSXV:OTSO) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Otso Gold is a gold exploration company nearing production at its wholly-owned Otso Gold mine in Finland. The company controls a past-operating mine complex that is fully-constructed, licensed and permitted, including a 2 million tonne per annum processing plant. Otso Gold is currently working through stage four of its redevelopment plan which is expected to kick-start mining operations halfway through 2020.

Finland is one of the leading mining jurisdictions in the world. Forbes recently ranked Finland #2 in the world when it comes to the strength of property rights, while the Fraser Institute ranked Finland the third-best mining jurisdiction in the world. Finland has a 20 percent corporate tax rate and gold producers pay a low royalty of 0.15 percent.

Otso Gold’s company highlights include the following:

Short runway to production with redevelopment plan underway on a well-funded, fully-permitted and licensed past-producing mine.

Low-cost mining operation with two open pits and a two million tonne per annum processing plant.

Proven recoveries of 87.5 percent.

Production planned for July 2020.

Further exploration potential in the world-class mining jurisdiction of Finland.

Pioneering the use of sustainable energy in mining with an energy mix including wind power.

Managed by Lionsbridge which has an excellent track record in building and redeveloping successful companies.

Shareholders include management (10 percent), project vendors (30 percent), Canaccord nominees (30 percent) and Pandion Mine Finance (20 percent).

