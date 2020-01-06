Otso Gold: Short Runway to Gold Production in Finland
Otso Gold Corp (TSXV:OTSO) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.
Otso Gold is a gold exploration company nearing production at its wholly-owned Otso Gold mine in Finland. The company controls a past-operating mine complex that is fully-constructed, licensed and permitted, including a 2 million tonne per annum processing plant. Otso Gold is currently working through stage four of its redevelopment plan which is expected to kick-start mining operations halfway through 2020.
Finland is one of the leading mining jurisdictions in the world. Forbes recently ranked Finland #2 in the world when it comes to the strength of property rights, while the Fraser Institute ranked Finland the third-best mining jurisdiction in the world. Finland has a 20 percent corporate tax rate and gold producers pay a low royalty of 0.15 percent.
Otso Gold’s company highlights include the following:
- Short runway to production with redevelopment plan underway on a well-funded, fully-permitted and licensed past-producing mine.
- Low-cost mining operation with two open pits and a two million tonne per annum processing plant.
- Proven recoveries of 87.5 percent.
- Production planned for July 2020.
- Further exploration potential in the world-class mining jurisdiction of Finland.
- Pioneering the use of sustainable energy in mining with an energy mix including wind power.
- Managed by Lionsbridge which has an excellent track record in building and redeveloping successful companies.
- Shareholders include management (10 percent), project vendors (30 percent), Canaccord nominees (30 percent) and Pandion Mine Finance (20 percent).
