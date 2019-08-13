NV Gold to Commence Drilling at its Frazier Dome Gold Project and Prepares for Drill Program at its Slumber Gold Project

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTC:NVGLF) (“NV Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that our technical team has arrived at the Frazier Dome Gold Project (“Frazier Dome”), all permits to commence its exploration program have been received, and drilling is expected to commence on August 14, 2019.









NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTC:NVGLF) (“NV Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that our technical team has arrived at the Frazier Dome Gold Project (“Frazier Dome”), all permits to commence its exploration program have been received, and drilling is expected to commence on August 14, 2019. The Company is also in final preparations for its drill program at its Slumber Gold Project (“Slumber”), which will commence immediately following the Frazier Dome program.

“We are excited for the upcoming drill program at Frazier Dome, which is focused on vectoring in on potential deep bonanza-grade feeder zones. The exploration program at Slumber, immediately following Frazier drilling, will be targeting multiple hidden structural gold targets that have been prioritized based on positive data and geological interpretation gained from a recent geophysical survey,” commented Peter A. Ball, President. “In addition, geological modelling is now being advanced at our high-grade Root Spring gold and silver project for a potential fall drill program, noting the recent positive results and summer site visit.”

The total of both exploration programs is planned to be up to 1,600 meters of reverse circulation (“RC”) drilling, which may be extended at a later date, pending results.Please refer to press releases dated July 18th, 2019, August 1st, 2019, for additional information on the geological models for both the Frazier Dome and Slumber Gold Projects.

The Company also wishes to announce it has entered into a Lease Agreement with the lessors of the Slumber Gold Project, as previously indicated in the May 30th, 2019 press release.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold is a junior exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries. Leveraging its highly experienced in-house technical knowledge, NV Gold’s geological team intends to utilize its geological databases, which contains a vast treasury of field knowledge spanning decades of research and exploration, combined with a portfolio of mineral properties in Nevada, to prioritize key projects for focused exploration programs.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

John E. Watson

Chairman

For further information, visit the Company’s website at www.nvgoldcorp.com or contact:

Peter A. Ball, President & COO

Phone: 1-888-363-9883

Email: peter@nvgoldcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, plans to complete a drill program at Frazier Dome and Slumber, and other future plans and objectives of the Company, including exploration plans at Root Spring, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s plans or expectations include regulatory issues, market prices, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Click here to connect with NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX, US:NVGLF) for an Investor Presentation.