Torrent Gold (CSE:TGLD) focuses on gold exploration and development backed by a management team with the right expertise and experience. The company’s flagship project is Jessup, a drill-ready, gold-silver asset in Nevada. Jessup currently has a measured resource estimate of 331,800 ounces of gold equivalent, and there is potential for additional deposits as much of the asset is unexplored. Torrent Gold’s management team has operational experience in Nevada, technical experience in gold, and prioritizes transparency throughout its organization.

The company also has an exploration portfolio of properties throughout Nevada, each of which is primed for a potential JV model, creating an additional revenue stream. In addition, Torrent Gold is continuously evaluating new projects for synergy potential with Jessup and its early-stage assets. The company is also exploring its Clover Mountain Project in Idaho, which has excellent development potential following additional exploratory campaigns.

Torrent Gold projects

Company Highlights

  • Torrent Gold is led by a management team that has found success in previous gold-focused companies, with expertise and experience in gold exploration and development, as well as managing and building operations in Nevada.
  • Daniel Kunz, executive chairman, is the former CEO of Ivanhoe Mines and MK Gold Company as well as Prime Mining, playing a critical role in the companies’ growth and success.
  • Torrent Gold’s flagship Jessup asset has historic results that build initial confidence in its potential, prompting the company to acquire and fully explore the project.
  • The Jessup Project has demonstrated a resource composition of 84 percent gold and 27 percent silver.
  • Torrent Gold also has exploration opportunities throughout its portfolio of early-stage assets in Nevada and Idaho, creating potential for a joint venture (JV) model.

Newmont Delays Yanacocha Sulfides Project and Appoints Dean Gehring to Lead Assets in Peru

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) has announced it will delay the full-funds investment decision for the Yanacocha Sulfides project in Peru to the second half of 2024. To complement this announcement, Newmont has appointed Dean Gehring as Chief Development Officer Peru to lead the Company's Yanacocha operations and the Sulfides project.

The Company has completed an extensive review of the Yanacocha Sulfides project scope and schedule and revised the project timeline. As part of its review, Newmont considered the unprecedented and evolving market conditions, including the continued war in Ukraine, record inflation rates, the rising prices for commodities and raw materials, prolonged supply chain disruptions and competitive labor markets.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results from the Anaconda Area at the Fekola Complex

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional positive exploration drilling results from the Anaconda Area located approximately 25 kilometers north of the Fekola Mine, confirming continuity of the Mamba Main Zone, which remains open down plunge.

The Anaconda Area , comprised of the Menankoto and Bantako North permits, forms part of the Fekola complex (the "Fekola Complex"), which also includes the Fekola Mine and the adjacent Cardinal Zone, the Bakolobi permit, and the Dandoko permit (subject to completion of the Oklo Resources Ltd. transaction).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Breaker Resources

Share Divestment (GL1)

Breaker advises that it has divested its remaining shareholding in Global Lithium Resources Limited (GL1) raising approximately $15 million in working capital.

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd

Trailbreaker Resources Defines 1,000 X 600-Metre Gold and Coincident IP Anomalies at Eakin Creek Property, South-Central BC

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) (“Trailbreaker” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the results of the Phase 1 exploration program at its 100%-owned Eakin Creek property in south-central British Columbia (BC). A 1,000 x 600-metre area has been defined as having a gold-in-soil anomaly coincident with an Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical anomaly. Also, widespread gold mineralization in bedrock and float samples was identified.

Torrent Gold

Torrent Gold


copper wire

VIDEO — Rob McEwen: Gold for Wealth, Copper for Electrification — How to Position Right Now

Rob McEwen: Gold for Wealth, Copper for Electrification — How to Position Right Nowyoutu.be

After a slow summer, where should resource investors be positioning right now?

In an interview, Rob McEwen, chairman and chief owner of McEwen Mining (TSX:MUX,NYSE:MUX), reiterated his positive stance on gold and copper, two metals to which his company has strong exposure.

In terms of gold, McEwen noted that central banks around the world continue trying to cool inflation with interest rate hikes, which is widely perceived as a headwind for the yellow metal. But in his view that's not the case.

