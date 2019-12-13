Noble Obtains Court Order Amending Interim Order for Plan of Arrangement

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. announces that on December 12, 2019, it obtained an order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.









Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV:NOB) (“Noble” or the “Company”) announces that on December 12, 2019, it obtained an order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the “Amending Order”) amending the interim order that was granted on November 19, 2019 (the “Initial Interim Order”) with respect to the Company’s proposed plan of arrangement involving Canada Nickel Company Inc.

The Amending Order relates to the special shareholder meeting of Noble that has been called for Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Toronto time (the “Special Shareholder Meeting”). The Amending Order is being filed at www.sedar.com under the Company’s profile, as well as on the Company’s website under “Shareholder Services”, but in summary, the Amending Order approves the following matters:

– the Special Shareholder Meeting will be held at 120 Adelaide Street West, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario on December 27, 2019;

– the record date for determining the shareholders of Noble entitled to receive notice of, and vote at, the Special Shareholder Meeting is November 27, 2019;

– the mailing of the materials to registered shareholders of Noble, as well as warrant-holders, option-holders and certain other parties, is to occur at least 21 days prior to the date of the Special Shareholder Meeting (including the date of mailing but excluding the date of the Special Shareholder Meeting); and

– for any registered shareholder who submits a proxy for the business to be conducted at the Special Shareholder Meeting, that proxy may be revoked at any time up to 10:00 a.m. on the day that is two business days before the Special Shareholder Meeting (including any adjournment of that meeting).

The information circular and other materials for the Special Shareholder Meeting provided by Noble to its shareholders, as posted on SEDAR and mailed, already reflect the matters approved in the Amending Order, as summarized above.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in in Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, holds in excess of 78,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com.

Noble’s common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “NOB”.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain information that may constitute “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, timing for completion of the proposed transaction, the amount and uses of proceeds, strategic plans, including future exploration and development results, and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the risks inherent to the mining industry, adverse economic and market developments and the risks identified in Noble’s publicly available documents filed under SEDAR. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Noble disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

