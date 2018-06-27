Nexus Gold Closes Initial Tranche of Private Placement

Nexus Gold (TSXV:NXS,OTC:NXXGF,Frankfurt:N6E) is pleased to announce that it has closed an initial tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) of units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.25 per Unit.











In connection with completion of this initial tranche, the Company issued 2,868,162 Units, for gross proceeds of $717,040.50. The Private Placement follows the successful completion of the Company’s earlier financing round for gross proceeds of $3,004,068, and the Company expects to complete a second and final tranche shortly.

In connection with completion of this initial tranche of the Private Placement, the Company has paid cash commissions of $15,200, and issued 60,800 share purchase warrants (each, a “Finders’ Warrant”) to certain persons who have introduced subscribers to the Company. Each Finders’ Warrant is exercisable to acquire an additional common share of the Company on the same terms as the Warrants comprising the Units. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period.

About the Company

Nexus Gold is a Vancouver-based gold exploration and development company operating primarily in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The Company is currently concentrating its efforts on establishing a compliant resource oat one or more of it’s three current projects. The 38-square km Bouboulou project comprises no less than five established gold zones contained within three separate 5km gold trends. The adjacent 250-square km Rakounga gold concession extends the Bouboulou gold trends and currently contains three drill tested zones of mineralization. The Niangouela gold concession is a 178-square km project featuring high-grade gold occurring in and around a primary quartz vein and associated shear zone approximately one km in length.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

NEXUS GOLD CORP.

Alex Klenman

Chief Executive Officer

604-558-1920

info@nexusgoldcorp.com

www.nexusgoldcorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.