Metallis Resources Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

Metallis Resources Inc (TSXV:MTS) (OTCQB:MTLFF) (“Metallis” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol MTLFF, effective at the market open on July 13, 2018.











Metallis Resources Inc (TSXV:MTS) (OTCQB:MTLFF) (“Metallis” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol MTLFF, effective at the market open on July 13, 2018.

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Responsible for connecting a diverse network of broker-dealers providing liquidity and execution services, enabling investors to trade through brokers of their choice and improve the quality of information available. (www.otcmarkets.com).

Fiore Aliperti, Metallis Resources’ CEO stated: “The OTCQB listing provides our US shareholders and other US investors resident in the United States convenience when trading Metallis. This listing also benefits Metallis by broadening our access to capital for future raises.”

Grant of Options

The Company also announces that, pursuant to the terms of the Company’s Stock Option Plan, the Company has granted an aggregate of 1,050,000 incentive stock options (“Options”) to its directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of $1.35 per share, (as per the market closing price on July 12, 2018) exercisable for a period of five years, expiring on July 13, 2023. These Options along with previously granted stock options that remain outstanding and exercisable, total 2,985,000 outstanding stock options. The total outstanding stock options granted represent approximately 9.2% of the 32,431,129 outstanding shares of the Company.

About the Kirkham Property

The 106 sq.km Kirkham Property is located about 65km north of Stewart, B.C. within the prolific Golden Triangle. The northern border of Kirkham is contiguous to Garibaldi Resources’ E&L Nickel Mountain Project whereas the northeast corner of Kirkham is within 12km of the Eskay Creek mine and the eastern border is within 15 – 20km of Seabridge Gold’s KSM deposits and Pretium Resources’ Brucejack mine.

About Metallis

Metallis Resources Inc. is a Vancouver-based company focused on the exploration of gold, copper, nickel and silver at its 100% owned Kirkham Property situated in northwest British Columbia’s Golden Triangle. Metallis trades under the symbol MTS on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol MTLFF and currently has 32,431,129 shares issued and outstanding.

2018 Venture 50

Metallis Resources Inc. was included in the 2018 Venture 50 (the “V50”). The V50 is a ranking of top performers on the TSX Venture Exchange last year. The ranking is comprised of ten companies from each of five industry sectors selected based on three equally weighted criteria: Market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume amount. To view the V50 video click here.

