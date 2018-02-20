Knick’s Active Talks Ongoing

Knick Exploration Inc. (TSXV:KNX) wishes to inform its shareholders that although things seem quiet, they are not. At present, potential business deals are under discussion on the company’s main assets.

Knick’s 100% owned properties main quality assets are the East-West gold property, the Trecesson gold, tungsten and base-metal property and the Triple Lake gold and base-metal property, yet to be drill tested by Knick. The East-West and Trecesson properties are located in the Val d’Or and Amos areas of Quebec and the Triple Lake property is situated in the Timmins, Ontario area.

Recently, a number of companies have approached us about potential business deals (joint ventures, options, reverse take overs etc.). Some of the potential deals are serious and are being considered while others are unfavourable for Knick investors and are not being pursued.

The company considers time is of the essence, but not at any price. Our continued role is to protect all shareholders and not to generate salaries and profits for a few. In the ongoing discussions with these serious companies, Knick will take the necessary time to provide shareholders good, fair, and honest deals for all parties.

Commentaries:

Popular belief is that a natural partner for the East-West Property would be any of our immediate neighbours, Osisko Mining, Wesdome Gold Mines or Agnico Eagle. These companies have their own agendas and time lines, which Knick respects. Our company is open to other potential business dealings and partners as well as those possible with our neighbours.

There is a great deal of liquidity in the global market and Knick believes that we represent a good entrance level investment for many Canadian and foreign companies that are looking for opportunities in Quebec and Ontario’s favourable geological and politically stable environments. For certain investors there is also a possible positive financial Quebec Taxation aspect.

Knick thanks its shareholders for their patience during this period of the company’s ongoing evolution towards its goals , increasing growth and wealth for its investors.

East-West Gold Property:

The East-West property is drill ready. The emphasis is on 4 major targets. The targets are the West zone, the Marbenite South Bound zone, the contact between the Jacola and Val-d’Or formations and the East zone at depth.

Trecesson Property:

The Trecesson property includes the Trecesson Batholith which is similar to the Bourlamaque Batholith and offers many potential mineralized targets but 5 areas of high priority have been defined from Knick’s compilation work. The 5 areas are the Chib-Kayrand area, the Raymor/Mondor area, the Spirit Lake area, the Cossette gold system area and the Johnny-Bobby Zones area.

Triple Lake Property:

The Triple Lake property is host to gold, silver and base-metal mineralization and two isolated clustered MEGATEM- II electromagnetic (EM) anomalies. The presence of this mineralization and these two previously unknown and untested anomalous clusters in the Timmins mining camp is significant.

Reference Report?: NI 43-101 Technical Report pertaining to THE: EAST-WEST property, Val-d’Or Area, Northwestern Quebec, Abitibi Region, NTS 32C04, November 21, 2017, Prepared for: Knick Exploration Inc., By: Donald Theberge, P. Eng., M.B.A.

Gordon N. Henriksen, P. Geo., Vice President of Knick Exploration, is the Company’s qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the contents of this press release.

